SABAF S.P.A.

SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
Sabaf S p A : Deposit of the Half Year Report at 30 June 2020

08/27/2020 | 03:02am EDT

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 27 August 2020

Deposit of the Half Year Report at 30 June 2020

Sabaf S.p.A. wishes to announce that the Half Year Report at 30 June 2020 is available to the public at the registered office and in the Investors section of the Company website www.sabaf.it.

The document is also available on the authorized storage system www.emarketstorage.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793

Tel: +39 030 6843236

tgodino@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581

www.sabaf.it

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 07:01:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 165 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2020 5,92 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
Net Debt 2020 61,8 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 1,66%
Capitalization 135 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 64,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00 €
Last Close Price 12,05 €
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Iotti Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Giuseppe Saleri Chairman
Gianluca Beschi CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Massimo Dora Technical Director
Claudio Migliorati Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABAF S.P.A.-10.07%160
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-18.57%47 247
QINGDAO HAIER15.90%22 121
WHIRLPOOL21.97%11 246
COWAY CO., LTD.-9.77%5 279
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED92.31%4 817
