Ospitaletto (BS), 29 March 2023

Publication of the notice of convocation of Ordinary and Extraordinary

Shareholders' Meeting and of the documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting of 8 May 2024

Sabaf S.p.A. wishes to announce that the notice of convocation of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and the Explanatory Report by the Board of Directors on the items on the agenda for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, called on 8 May 2024, are available to the public at the registered office and in the Investors section of the Company websitewww.sabafgroup.com(https://www.sabafgroup.com/en/shareholders-meetings).

The 2023 Annual financial report, which includes the draft financial statements for the year 2023 and the consolidated financial statements of the Sabaf Group, along with all the attachments required by the laws in force, is available to the public at the registered office and in the Investors, Shareholders' meetings section of the Company websitewww.sabafgroup.com.(https://www.sabafgroup.com/en/shareholders-meetings).

Also available are the 2023 Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, the Consolidated non-financial statement and the 2023 Report on Remuneration.

The information document prepared pursuant to Article 114-bis of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, of Article 84-bis of Consob resolution no. 11971/99 related to the Stock Grant Plan is available in the Investors section of the Company websitewww.sabafgroup.com(https://www.sabafgroup.com/en/shareholders-meetings).

The above-mentioned documents are also available on the authorized storage systemwww.emarketstorage.com.

The financial statements or the summary of the fundamental last financial statements' data of the Group subsidiaries, prepared pursuant to article 2429 paragraph 3 and 4 of the Italian Civil Code, are available to the public at the registered office, in accordance with art. 77 paragraph 2-bis of the Issuers Regulation.

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become the key manufacturer in Italy - and one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances. In recent years, through a policy of organic investments and through acquisitions, the Group expanded its product range and is now active in the following segments of the household appliance market: hinges and electronic components. In 2022, the Group announced its entry into the induction cooking components market. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety. The Sabaf Group has approximately 1,700 employees in Italy, Turkey, Poland, Brazil, China, India, USA and Mexico. In addition to the Sabaf brand, the Group operates under the brands ARC (professional burners), Faringosi Hinges, C.M.I. and Mansfield (hinges), Okida and P.G.A. (electronic components).

