  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Sabaf S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAB   IT0001042610

SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:55 2022-11-15 am EST
18.48 EUR   -2.22%
Sabaf S p A : Financial Presentation 16 November 2022

11/15/2022 | 09:42am EST
1

FINANCIAL PRESENTATION

BNP Paribas Exane

5th MidCap CEO Conference

16th November 2022

2

Table of contents

  1. COMPANY PROFILE
  1. 2022 STRATEGIC MOVES
  1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IV. SUSTAINABILITY
  1. ATTACHMENTS

3

COMPANY PROFILE

4

Sabaf Group: product range

SINCE 1950

GAS

  • Standard Burners
  • Special Burners
  • Professional Burners
  • Oven and Grill Burners
  • Gas Valves
  • Gas Oven Thermostats
  • Microswitches & Accessories

SINCE 2000, further expansion since 2019

HINGES

  • Ovens
  • Dishwashers
  • Washing machines
  • Special applications
  • Small compartments
  • Catering appliances

SINCE 2018

ELECTRONICS

  • Cooker Hoods
  • Ovens
  • Cookers and hobs
  • Vitroceramic hobs control cards
  • Refrigerators/freezers
  • Other products

SINCE 2022

INDUCTION

Components for induction cookers and hobs

Inductor

Cooling system

Touch control

User interface

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
