|
Sabaf S p A : Financial Presentation
FINANCIAL PRESENTATION
Sabaf - Roadshow Paris
6th October 2022
Table of contents
-
COMPANY PROFILE
-
2022 STRATEGIC MOVES
-
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IV. SUSTAINABILITY
Sabaf Group: product range
SINCE 1950
GAS
-
Standard Burners
-
Special Burners
-
Professional Burners
-
Oven and Grill Burners
-
Gas Valves
-
Gas Oven Thermostats
-
Microswitches & Accessories
SINCE 2000, further expansion since 2019
HINGES
-
Ovens
-
Dishwashers
-
Washing machines
-
Special applications
-
Small compartments
-
Catering appliances
SINCE 2018
ELECTRONICS
-
Cooker Hoods
-
Ovens
-
Cookers and hobs
-
Vitroceramic hobs control cards
-
Refrigerators/freezers
-
Other products
SINCE 2022
INDUCTION
Components for induction cookers and hobs
Inductor
Cooling system
Touch control
User interface
Disclaimer
Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 13:31:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about SABAF S.P.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
274 M
273 M
273 M
|Net income 2022
|
22,7 M
22,6 M
22,6 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
74,7 M
74,4 M
74,4 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|8,95x
|Yield 2022
|3,46%
|
|Capitalization
|
199 M
199 M
199 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,00x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,93x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 454
|Free-Float
|59,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SABAF S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|17,76 €
|Average target price
|26,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|46,4%