Sabaf S p A : Group - 2022 Annual financial report

EBITDA was €40.1 million (15.8% of turnover), down 25.9% from €54.1 million in 2021 (20.6% of turnover), and EBIT was €21.9 million (8.6% of turnover) compared to €37.5 million in 2021. Net profit was €15.2 million (6% of sales) compared to €23.9 million in 2021.

Sales prices in 2022 were 8.4% higher than in 2021, largely offsetting considerable increases in the purchase prices of the main raw materials (aluminium alloys, steel and brass), electricity and gas.

The Sabaf Group ended the 2022 financial year with sales revenue of €253.1 million, down 3.9% (-4.9% on a like-for-like basis) compared to €263.3 million in 2021, the company's historic record year. The household appliance market continued its positive trend in the first half of 2022, but then experienced a sharp downturn in the second half of the year, accentuated by a sharp decline in our customer inventories.

The subdivision of sales revenues by product line is shown in the table below:

2022 % 2021 % % change Gas parts 158,340 62.6% 182,468 69.3% -13.2% Hinges 68,627 27.1% 58,375 22.3% +17.6% Electronic components 26,086 10.3% 22,416 8.4% +16.4% Total 253,053 100% 263,259 100% -3.9%

Hinges and Electronic Components also confirmed a growth trend in 2022, while sales of gas components were adversely affected by the downturn in the main target markets (Europe and South America).

The geographical breakdown of revenues is shown below:

2022 % 2021 % % change Europe (excluding Turkey) 87,282 34.5% 92,935 35.3% -6.1% Turkey 66,845 26.4% 65,526 24.9% +2.0% North America 39,800 15.7% 30,472 11.6% +30.6% South America 28,503 11.3% 39,589 15.0% -28.0% Africa and Middle East 19,098 7.5% 19,614 7.5% -2.6% Asia and Oceania 11,525 4.6% 15,123 5.7% -23.8% Total 253,053 100% 263,259 100% -3.9%

The best performing area was North America, up 30.6% to €39.8 million and where the Group aims to further increase its presence. The markets with the most significant declines were South America, although this was compared to an exceptionally strong 2021 (when sales were 43% higher than the 27.6 million euro in 2020), and Asia, which is still heavily affected by pandemic-related restrictions.

The impact of labour cost on sales decreased from 20.5% in 2021 to 19.7% in 2022.

The ratio of net financial expenses to turnover remained extremely low, while the application of IAS 29 to the financial statements of the Turkish subsidiaries resulted in a hyperinflationary expense of €9 million in the current year (for further details, please refer to the specific section "Hyperinflation - Turkey: application of IAS 29" in the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2022).

During the year, the Group recognised in the income statement negative forex differences of €0.5 million (€7.4 million of negative forex differences were recognised in 2021).

In 2022, the Group recognised positive income taxes of €3 million with a positive tax rate of 25%. The main impacts on the tax rate are shown in Note 34 to the consolidated financial statements.