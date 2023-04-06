Advanced search
    SAB   IT0001042610

SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:23:43 2023-04-06 am EDT
16.46 EUR   +1.98%
Sabaf S P A : Board of Statutory Auditors' Report
PU
Sabaf S P A : Auditors' report on the separate financial statements at 31 December 2022
PU
Sabaf S P A : Auditors' report on consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022
PU
Sabaf S p A : Group - 2022 Annual financial report -

04/06/2023
2022 ANNUAL FINANCIAL

REPORT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

01 REPORT ON OPERATIONS

17 SABAF GROUP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS at 31 December 2022

82 SABAF S.P.A. SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS at 31 December 2022

SABAF GROUP

REPORT ON OPERATIONS

Sabaf Group | 2022 Report on Operations

1

Business and Financial situation of the Group

(/000)

2022

%

2021

%

2022-2021

% change

change

Sales revenue

253,053

100%

263,259

100%

(10,206)

-3.9%

EBITDA

40,092

15.8%

54,140

20.6%

(14,048)

-25.9%

EBIT

21,887

8.6%

37,508

14.2%

(15,621)

-41.6%

Pre-tax profit

12,209

4.8%

29,680

11.3%

(17,471)

-58.9%

Profit attributable to the Group

15,249

6.0%

23,903

9.1%

(9,434)

-38.2%

Basic earnings per share ()

1.355

2.132

(0.778)

-36.47%

Diluted earnings per share ()

1.355

2.132

(0.778)

-36.47%

The Sabaf Group ended the 2022 financial year with sales revenue of 253.1 million, down 3.9% (-4.9% on a like-for-like basis) compared to 263.3 million in 2021, the company's historic record year. The household appliance market continued its positive trend in the first half of 2022, but then experienced a sharp downturn in the second half of the year, accentuated by a sharp decline in our customer inventories.

Sales prices in 2022 were 8.4% higher than in 2021, largely offsetting considerable increases in the purchase prices of the main raw materials (aluminium alloys, steel and brass), electricity and gas.

EBITDA was 40.1 million (15.8% of turnover), down 25.9% from 54.1 million in 2021 (20.6% of turnover), and EBIT was 21.9 million (8.6% of turnover) compared to 37.5 million in 2021. Net profit was 15.2 million (6% of sales) compared to 23.9 million in 2021.

Sabaf Group | 2022 Report on Operations

2

The subdivision of sales revenues by product line is shown in the table below:

2022

%

2021

%

% change

Gas parts

158,340

62.6%

182,468

69.3%

-13.2%

Hinges

68,627

27.1%

58,375

22.3%

+17.6%

Electronic components

26,086

10.3%

22,416

8.4%

+16.4%

Total

253,053

100%

263,259

100%

-3.9%

Hinges and Electronic Components also confirmed a growth trend in 2022, while sales of gas components were adversely affected by the downturn in the main target markets (Europe and South America).

The geographical breakdown of revenues is shown below:

2022

%

2021

%

% change

Europe (excluding Turkey)

87,282

34.5%

92,935

35.3%

-6.1%

Turkey

66,845

26.4%

65,526

24.9%

+2.0%

North America

39,800

15.7%

30,472

11.6%

+30.6%

South America

28,503

11.3%

39,589

15.0%

-28.0%

Africa and Middle East

19,098

7.5%

19,614

7.5%

-2.6%

Asia and Oceania

11,525

4.6%

15,123

5.7%

-23.8%

Total

253,053

100%

263,259

100%

-3.9%

The best performing area was North America, up 30.6% to 39.8 million and where the Group aims to further increase its presence. The markets with the most significant declines were South America, although this was compared to an exceptionally strong 2021 (when sales were 43% higher than the 27.6 million euro in 2020), and Asia, which is still heavily affected by pandemic-related restrictions.

The impact of labour cost on sales decreased from 20.5% in 2021 to 19.7% in 2022.

The ratio of net financial expenses to turnover remained extremely low, while the application of IAS 29 to the financial statements of the Turkish subsidiaries resulted in a hyperinflationary expense of 9 million in the current year (for further details, please refer to the specific section "Hyperinflation - Turkey: application of IAS 29" in the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2022).

During the year, the Group recognised in the income statement negative forex differences of 0.5 million (7.4 million of negative forex differences were recognised in 2021).

In 2022, the Group recognised positive income taxes of 3 million with a positive tax rate of 25%. The main impacts on the tax rate are shown in Note 34 to the consolidated financial statements.

Sabaf Group | 2022 Report on Operations

3

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
