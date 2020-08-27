Sabaf S p A : Half-yearly report at 30 June 2020

INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

Introduction

This Half-Yearly Report at 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with Article 154-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and in compliance with the applicable international accounting standards recognised in the European Community and, in particular, IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The half-year figures at 30 June 2020 and at 30 June 2019 and for the six-month period ended on the same date were audited by EY S.p.A..

The business

The Sabaf Group is active in the production of components for household appliances and is one of the world's leading manufacturers of components for gas cooking appliances. Its reference market therefore consists of manufacturers of household appliances.

Sabaf's product range focuses on the following main lines:

Gas components, made up of:

Valves and thermostats, with or without thermoelectric safety devices: the components that

regulate the flow of gas to the burner;

Burners: these are the components that, via the mixing of gas with air and combustion of the gas

used, produce one or more rings of flame;

Accessories: other components that complete the range, aimed particularly at making it possible to light and control the flame.

Hinges: these components enable the smooth and balanced movement of appliance doors when they are opened or closed.

Electronic components for household appliances, such as electronic control boards, timers and display and power units for ovens, refrigerators, freezers, hoods and other products.

The Sabaf Group currently has ten production plants: Ospitaletto (Brescia), Bareggio (Milan), Campodarsego (Padua), Crespellano (Bologna - two plants), Jundiaì (Brazil), Manisa (Turkey), Istanbul (Turkey), Kunshan (China), Myszkow (Poland).