Sabaf S p A : Half-yearly report at 30 June 2020

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity
Explanatory notes
Certification of the Half-Yearly Condensed Consolidated
Financial Statements pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative
Decree 58/98
Independent auditors' report
GROUP STRUCTURE AND CORPORATE BODIES
Group structure
Parent company
SABAF S.p.A.
Registered and administrative office: Via dei Carpini 1 - 25035 Ospitaletto (Brescia) R.E.A. Brescia 347512
Tax code 03244470179
Share capital € 11,533,450 fully paid in www.sabaf.it
Subsidiaries and equity interest pertaining to the Group
Companies consolidated on a line-by-line basis
Faringosi Hinges s.r.l.
Italy
100%
Sabaf do Brasil Ltda.
Brazil
100%
Sabaf Beyaz Esya Parcalari Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited
Sirteki (Sabaf Turkey)
Turkey
100%
Sabaf Appliance Components (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
China
100%
Okida Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.
Turkey
100%
Sabaf US Corp.
U.S.A.
100%
A.R.C. s.r.l.
Italy
70%
Sabaf India Private Limited
India
99.33%
C.M.I. s.r.l.
Italy
68.5%
C.G.D. s.r.l.
Italy
68.5%
C.M.I. Polska Sp zoo.
Italy
68.5%
Companies measured at equity
Handan ARC Burners Co., Ltd.
China
35.7%
Corporate bodies
Board of Directors
Chairman
Giuseppe Saleri
Vice Chairman (*)
Nicla Picchi
Chief Executive Officer
Pietro Iotti
Director
Gianluca Beschi
Director
Claudio Bulgarelli
Director
Alessandro Potestà
Director (*)
Carlo Scarpa
Director (*)
Daniela Toscani
Director (*)
Stefania Triva
(*) independent directors
Board of Statutory Auditors
Chairman
Alessandra Tronconi
Statutory Auditor
Luisa Anselmi
Statutory Auditor
Mauro Vivenzi
Independent Auditors
EY S.p.A.
INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT
Introduction
This Half-Yearly Report at 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with Article 154-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and in compliance with the applicable international accounting standards recognised in the European Community and, in particular, IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The half-year figures at 30 June 2020 and at 30 June 2019 and for the six-month period ended on the same date were audited by EY S.p.A..
The business
The Sabaf Group is active in the production of components for household appliances and is one of the world's leading manufacturers of components for gas cooking appliances. Its reference market therefore consists of manufacturers of household appliances.
Sabaf's product range focuses on the following main lines:
Gas components, made up of:
Valves and thermostats, with or without thermoelectric safety devices: the components that
regulate the flow of gas to the burner;
Burners: these are the components that, via the mixing of gas with air and combustion of the gas
used, produce one or more rings of flame;
Accessories: other components that complete the range, aimed particularly at making it possible to light and control the flame.
Hinges: these components enable the smooth and balanced movement of appliance doors when they are opened or closed.
Electronic components for household appliances, such as electronic control boards, timers and display and power units for ovens, refrigerators, freezers, hoods and other products.
The Sabaf Group currently has ten production plants: Ospitaletto (Brescia), Bareggio (Milan), Campodarsego (Padua), Crespellano (Bologna - two plants), Jundiaì (Brazil), Manisa (Turkey), Istanbul (Turkey), Kunshan (China), Myszkow (Poland).
