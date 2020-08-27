Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Sabaf S.p.A.    SAB   IT0001042610

SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabaf S p A : Half-yearly report at 30 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 03:02am EDT

Half-yearly report

at 30 June 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Group structure and corporate bodies

3

Interim Management Statement

4

Half-Yearly Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated statement of financial position

13

Consolidated income statement

14

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

15

Consolidated statement of cash flows

16

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity

17

Explanatory notes

18

Certification of the Half-Yearly Condensed Consolidated

Financial Statements pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative

40

Decree 58/98

Independent auditors' report

2

GROUP STRUCTURE AND CORPORATE BODIES

Group structure

Parent company

SABAF S.p.A.

Registered and administrative office: Via dei Carpini 1 - 25035 Ospitaletto (Brescia) R.E.A. Brescia 347512

Tax code 03244470179

Share capital 11,533,450 fully paid in www.sabaf.it

Subsidiaries and equity interest pertaining to the Group

Companies consolidated on a line-by-line basis

Faringosi Hinges s.r.l.

Italy

100%

Sabaf do Brasil Ltda.

Brazil

100%

Sabaf Beyaz Esya Parcalari Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited

Sirteki (Sabaf Turkey)

Turkey

100%

Sabaf Appliance Components (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

China

100%

Okida Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.

Turkey

100%

Sabaf US Corp.

U.S.A.

100%

A.R.C. s.r.l.

Italy

70%

Sabaf India Private Limited

India

99.33%

C.M.I. s.r.l.

Italy

68.5%

C.G.D. s.r.l.

Italy

68.5%

C.M.I. Polska Sp zoo.

Italy

68.5%

Companies measured at equity

Handan ARC Burners Co., Ltd.

China

35.7%

Corporate bodies

Board of Directors

Chairman

Giuseppe Saleri

Vice Chairman (*)

Nicla Picchi

Chief Executive Officer

Pietro Iotti

Director

Gianluca Beschi

Director

Claudio Bulgarelli

Director

Alessandro Potestà

Director (*)

Carlo Scarpa

Director (*)

Daniela Toscani

Director (*)

Stefania Triva

(*) independent directors

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairman

Alessandra Tronconi

Statutory Auditor

Luisa Anselmi

Statutory Auditor

Mauro Vivenzi

Independent Auditors

EY S.p.A.

3

INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

Introduction

This Half-Yearly Report at 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with Article 154-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and in compliance with the applicable international accounting standards recognised in the European Community and, in particular, IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The half-year figures at 30 June 2020 and at 30 June 2019 and for the six-month period ended on the same date were audited by EY S.p.A..

The business

The Sabaf Group is active in the production of components for household appliances and is one of the world's leading manufacturers of components for gas cooking appliances. Its reference market therefore consists of manufacturers of household appliances.

Sabaf's product range focuses on the following main lines:

  • Gas components, made up of:
  1. Valves and thermostats, with or without thermoelectric safety devices: the components that

regulate the flow of gas to the burner;

  1. Burners: these are the components that, via the mixing of gas with air and combustion of the gas

used, produce one or more rings of flame;

    1. Accessories: other components that complete the range, aimed particularly at making it possible to light and control the flame.
  • Hinges: these components enable the smooth and balanced movement of appliance doors when they are opened or closed.
  • Electronic components for household appliances, such as electronic control boards, timers and display and power units for ovens, refrigerators, freezers, hoods and other products.

The Sabaf Group currently has ten production plants: Ospitaletto (Brescia), Bareggio (Milan), Campodarsego (Padua), Crespellano (Bologna - two plants), Jundiaì (Brazil), Manisa (Turkey), Istanbul (Turkey), Kunshan (China), Myszkow (Poland).

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 07:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SABAF S.P.A.
03:02aSABAF S P A : Deposito della Relazione finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2020
PU
03:02aSABAF S P A : Deposit of the Half Year Report at 30 June 2020
PU
03:02aSABAF S P A : Half-yearly report at 30 June 2020
PU
03:02aSABAF S P A : Relazione finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2020
PU
08/07SABAF S P A : Precisazione in merito alla proposta di distribuzione di dividendo
PU
08/07SABAF S P A : Clarification regarding the dividend distribution proposal
PU
08/07SABAF S P A : Aggiornamento sull'esecuzione del programma di acquisto di azioni ..
PU
08/07SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
08/06SABAF : approvati i risultati del primo semestre 2020
PU
08/06SABAF : first half 2020 results approved
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 165 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2020 5,92 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
Net Debt 2020 61,8 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 1,66%
Capitalization 135 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart SABAF S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sabaf S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABAF S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00 €
Last Close Price 12,05 €
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Iotti Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Giuseppe Saleri Chairman
Gianluca Beschi CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Massimo Dora Technical Director
Claudio Migliorati Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABAF S.P.A.-10.07%160
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-18.57%47 247
QINGDAO HAIER15.90%22 121
WHIRLPOOL21.97%11 246
COWAY CO., LTD.-9.77%5 279
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED92.31%4 817
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group