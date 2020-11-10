Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Sabaf S.p.A.    SAB   IT0001042610

SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 11/10 07:38:44 am
12.85 EUR   --.--%
07:37aSABAF : third-quarter 2020 results approved
PU
07:37aSABAF S P A : Interim management statement at 30 September 2020
PU
04:27aSABAF S P A : Financial Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabaf S p A : Interim management statement at 30 September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 07:37am EST

INTERIM MANAGEMENT

STATEMENT

AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

SABAF S.p.A.

Via dei Carpini, 1 - OSPITALETTO (BS) ITALY

Fully paid-in share capital: 11,533,450

www.sabaf.it

Table of contents

Group structure and corporate officers

3

Consolidated statement of financial position

4

Consolidated Income Statement

5

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

6

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity

7

Consolidated statement of cash flows

8

Consolidated net financial position

9

Explanatory notes

10

Statement of the Financial Reporting Officer pursuant to Article 154-bis (2) TUF

15

2

Group structure and corporate officers

Parent company

SABAF S.p.A.

Subsidiaries and equity interest pertaining to the Group

Companies consolidated on a line-by-line basis

Faringosi Hinges s.r.l.

Italy

100%

Sabaf do Brasil Ltda.

Brazil

100%

Sabaf Beyaz Esya Parcalari Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited

Sirteki (Sabaf Turkey)

Turkey

100%

Sabaf Appliance Components (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

China

100%

Okida Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.

Turkey

100%

Sabaf US Corp.

U.S.A.

100%

A.R.C. s.r.l.

Italy

70%

Sabaf India Private Limited

India

100%

C.M.I. s.r.l.

Italy

84.25%

C.G.D. s.r.l.

Italy

84.25%

C.M.I. Polska Sp. zoo.

Italy

84.25%

Companies measured at equity

Handan ARC Burners Co., Ltd.

China

35.7%

Board of Directors

Chairman

Giuseppe Saleri

Vice Chairman (*)

Nicla Picchi

Chief Executive Officer

Pietro Iotti

Director

Gianluca Beschi

Director

Claudio Bulgarelli

Director

Alessandro Potestà

Director (*)

Carlo Scarpa

Director (*)

Daniela Toscani

Director (*)

Stefania Triva

(*) independent directors

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairman

Alessandra Tronconi

Statutory Auditor

Luisa Anselmi

Statutory Auditor

Mauro Vivenzi

Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 30 September 2020

3

Consolidated statement of financial position

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

30/09/2019

(/000)

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

74,482

75,885

75,139

Investment property

3,458

3,976

4,083

Intangible assets

43,817

51,668

48,391

Equity investments

161

115

375

Financial assets

0

60

60

Non-current receivables

444

297

453

Deferred tax assets

7,079

6,505

4,440

Total non-current assets

129,441

138,506

132,941

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

36,585

35,343

37,641

Trade receivables

54,431

46,929

55,349

Tax receivables

2,095

4,458

4,218

Other current receivables

2,258

1,459

2,309

Financial assets

1,337

1,266

60

Cash and cash equivalents

9,144

18,687

11,002

Total current assets

105,850

108,142

110,579

ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

0

0

0

TOTAL ASSETS

235,291

246,648

243,520

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

11,533

11,533

11,533

Retained earnings, Other reserves

87,220

92,580

92,897

Net profit for the period

4,245

9,915

6,792

Total equity interest of the Parent Company

102,998

114,028

111,222

Minority interests

4,620

7,077

4,284

Total shareholders' equity

107,618

121,105

115,506

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

37,598

44,046

51,651

Other financial liabilities

0

7,383

6,379

Post-employment benefit and retirement provisions

3,581

3,698

3,461

Provisions for risks and charges

914

995

614

Deferred tax liabilities

6,269

7,273

3,101

Total non-current liabilities

48,362

63,395

65,206

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

24,949

19,015

19,790

Other financial liabilities

11,535

4,637

5,097

Trade payables

29,900

27,560

26,152

Tax payables

2,053

1,802

2,115

Other payables

10,874

9,134

9,654

Total current liabilities

79,311

62,148

62,808

LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE

0

0

0

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

235,291

246,648

243,520

Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 30 September 2020

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 12:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SABAF S.P.A.
07:37aSABAF : third-quarter 2020 results approved
PU
07:37aSABAF S P A : Interim management statement at 30 September 2020
PU
04:27aSABAF S P A : Financial Presentation
PU
11/09SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
11/02SABAF S P A : Operazioni su azioni proprie ottobre 2020
PU
11/02SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme - October 2020
PU
10/26SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
10/19SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
10/12SABAF S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/07SABAF S P A : Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 29 September 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 173 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 63,0 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 144 M 170 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 133
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart SABAF S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sabaf S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABAF S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00 €
Last Close Price 12,85 €
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Iotti Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Giuseppe Saleri Chairman
Gianluca Beschi CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Massimo Dora Technical Director
Claudio Migliorati Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABAF S.P.A.-4.10%170
QINGDAO HAIER45.69%28 220
WHIRLPOOL22.48%11 302
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%8 889
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED176.57%7 119
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.239.97%5 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group