Sabaf S p A : Interim management statement at 30 September 2020
11/10/2020 | 07:37am EST
INTERIM MANAGEMENT
STATEMENT
AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
SABAF S.p.A.
Via dei Carpini, 1 - OSPITALETTO (BS) ITALY
Fully paid-in share capital: € 11,533,450
www.sabaf.it
Table of contents
Group structure and corporate officers
3
Consolidated statement of financial position
4
Consolidated Income Statement
5
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
6
Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity
7
Consolidated statement of cash flows
8
Consolidated net financial position
9
Explanatory notes
10
Statement of the Financial Reporting Officer pursuant to Article 154-bis (2) TUF
15
Group structure and corporate officers
Parent company
SABAF S.p.A.
Subsidiaries and equity interest pertaining to the Group
Companies consolidated on a line-by-line basis
|
Faringosi Hinges s.r.l.
|
Italy
100%
Sabaf do Brasil Ltda.
|
Brazil
100%
Sabaf Beyaz Esya Parcalari Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited
|
Sirteki (Sabaf Turkey)
|
Turkey
100%
Sabaf Appliance Components (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
China
100%
Okida Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.
Turkey
100%
Sabaf US Corp.
|
U.S.A.
100%
A.R.C. s.r.l.
|
Italy
70%
Sabaf India Private Limited
India
100%
C.M.I. s.r.l.
|
Italy
84.25%
C.G.D. s.r.l.
|
Italy
84.25%
C.M.I. Polska Sp. zoo.
|
Italy
84.25%
Companies measured at equity
|
Handan ARC Burners Co., Ltd.
China
35.7%
Board of Directors
|
Chairman
|
Giuseppe Saleri
|
Vice Chairman (*)
|
Nicla Picchi
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Pietro Iotti
|
Director
|
Gianluca Beschi
|
Director
|
Claudio Bulgarelli
|
Director
|
Alessandro Potestà
|
Director (*)
|
Carlo Scarpa
|
Director (*)
|
Daniela Toscani
|
Director (*)
|
Stefania Triva
|
(*) independent directors
|
Board of Statutory Auditors
|
Chairman
|
Alessandra Tronconi
|
Statutory Auditor
|
Luisa Anselmi
|
Statutory Auditor
|
Mauro Vivenzi
|
Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 30 September 2020
3
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
30/09/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
30/09/2019
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
74,482
|
75,885
|
75,139
|
Investment property
|
3,458
|
3,976
|
4,083
|
Intangible assets
|
43,817
|
51,668
|
48,391
|
Equity investments
|
161
|
115
|
375
|
Financial assets
|
0
|
60
|
60
|
Non-current receivables
|
444
|
297
|
453
|
Deferred tax assets
|
7,079
|
6,505
|
4,440
|
Total non-current assets
|
129,441
|
138,506
|
132,941
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
36,585
|
35,343
|
37,641
|
Trade receivables
|
54,431
|
46,929
|
55,349
|
Tax receivables
|
2,095
|
4,458
|
4,218
|
Other current receivables
|
2,258
|
1,459
|
2,309
|
Financial assets
|
1,337
|
1,266
|
60
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
9,144
|
18,687
|
11,002
|
Total current assets
|
105,850
|
108,142
|
110,579
|
ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
235,291
|
246,648
|
243,520
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
11,533
|
11,533
|
11,533
|
Retained earnings, Other reserves
|
87,220
|
92,580
|
92,897
|
Net profit for the period
|
4,245
|
9,915
|
6,792
|
Total equity interest of the Parent Company
|
102,998
|
114,028
|
111,222
|
Minority interests
|
4,620
|
7,077
|
4,284
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
107,618
|
121,105
|
115,506
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
37,598
|
44,046
|
51,651
|
Other financial liabilities
|
0
|
7,383
|
6,379
|
Post-employment benefit and retirement provisions
|
3,581
|
3,698
|
3,461
|
Provisions for risks and charges
|
914
|
995
|
614
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
6,269
|
7,273
|
3,101
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
48,362
|
63,395
|
65,206
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
24,949
|
19,015
|
19,790
|
Other financial liabilities
|
11,535
|
4,637
|
5,097
|
Trade payables
|
29,900
|
27,560
|
26,152
|
Tax payables
|
2,053
|
1,802
|
2,115
|
Other payables
|
10,874
|
9,134
|
9,654
|
Total current liabilities
|
79,311
|
62,148
|
62,808
|
LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
235,291
|
246,648
|
243,520
Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 30 September 2020
4
