  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Sabaf S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAB   IT0001042610

SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  04:05:33 2023-05-15 am EDT
15.96 EUR   -0.50%
07:15aSabaf S P A : Pressreleasepubblicazioneverbale Assemblea 15 maggio 2023
PU
04:28aSabaf S P A : Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 28.04.2023
PU
05/11Sabaf, profits drop in quarter but estimates are positive
AN
Sabaf S p A : Pressreleasepubblicazioneverbale Assemblea 15 maggio 2023

05/15/2023 | 07:15am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Ospitaletto (BS), 15 May 2023

MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 28 APRIL 2023

**********************************************************************

Sabaf S.p.A. wishes to announce that the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting of 28 April 2023 is available to the public at the registered office, on the authorized storage system www.emarketstorage.com, and in the Investors, Shareholders' meetings section of the Company website www.sabafgroup.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Maria Giardini + 39 340 5104775

tel. +39 030 6843236

mgiardini@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino + 39 335 6978581

www.sabafgroup.com

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become the key manufacturer in Italy - and one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances. The production is broken down into three main lines: gas cooking components (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety. The Sabaf Group has more than 1,500 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven and dishwasher hinges, Okida and P.G.A., operating in the field of electronic components for household appliances.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 11:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 252 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2023 16,6 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net Debt 2023 72,0 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 3,83%
Capitalization 180 M 195 M 195 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 238
Free-Float 57,2%
Technical analysis trends SABAF S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,04 €
Average target price 22,33 €
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Iotti Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Gianluca Beschi CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Claudio Bulgarelli Chairman
Massimo Dora Technical Director
Claudio Migliorati Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABAF S.P.A.-3.84%195
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI6.03%27 738
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-7.68%7 151
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-8.20%5 509
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.3.03%4 343
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.26.70%4 222
