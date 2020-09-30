Sabaf S p A : Publication summary report of voting - Shareholders' Meeting of 29 September 2020

Press release Ospitaletto, 30 September 2020

Summary voting report of the

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on September 29th 2020

Sabaf S.p.A. announces that, pursuant to art. 125-quarter, paragraph 2, of the D.Lgs. 58/1998, the Summary voting report on the item on the Agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on September 29th 2020 is available to the public on the authorised storage system www.emarketstorage.comand in the Investors section of the website www.sabaf.it.

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,200 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.