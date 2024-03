Sabaf SpA is an Italy-based manufacturer of components for domestic gas cooking appliances. The Company specializes in the design and manufacture of non-ferrous alloy components for household gas cooking appliances. The Company has two operating segments: gas components, and hinges. It offers a range of products, including multigas valves, for free-standing cookers, as well as for built-in hobs; one-way and two-way multigas thermostats, with or without safety devices; gas burners, and hinges. There is also a range of accessories for each product line. It sells its products to manufacturers of cookers, hobs and ovens. The Company has several wholly owned subsidiaries, such as Faringosi-Hinges Srl, Sabaf Immobiliare Srl, Sabaf do Brasil Ltda, Sabaf Mexico SA de CV, , among others.