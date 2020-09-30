Sabaf S p A : Summary report of voting - Shareholders' Meeting of 29 September 2020

SABAF S.p.A.
ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AGENDA OF 29 SEPTEMBER 2020
A total of n. 41 Shareholders by proxy holders of N. 7,225,761 ordinary shares equal to 62.650473% ordinary share capital carrying N. 10,782,451 votes equal to 71.453618% of the total voting rights of which N. 10,736,958 exercisable equal to 71.152143% of the voting rights, attended the Shareholders' meeting.
SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTING ON THE ITEM ON THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
1) Distribution of a dividend. Related and consequent resolutions.
|
|
NUMBER OF
|
NUMBER OF
|
% ON VOTING RIGHTS THAT
|
% ON TOTAL VOTING
|
|
SHAREHOLDER (IN
|
SHARES
|
CAN BE EXERCISED PRESENT
|
RIGHTS
|
|
PERSON OR BY
|
|
|
|
|
PROXY)
|
|
|
|
In favour
|
38
|
10,718,487
|
99.827968
|
71.029739
|
Against
|
0
|
0
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
Abstentions
|
3
|
18,471
|
0.172032
|
0.122404
|
Not voting
|
0
|
0
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
Total
|
41
|
10,736,958
|
100.000000
|
71.152143
|
|
|
|
