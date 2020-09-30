Log in
SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
Sabaf S p A : Summary report of voting - Shareholders' Meeting of 29 September 2020

09/30/2020 | 04:25am EDT

SABAF S.p.A.

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AGENDA OF 29 SEPTEMBER 2020

A total of n. 41 Shareholders by proxy holders of N. 7,225,761 ordinary shares equal to 62.650473% ordinary share capital carrying N. 10,782,451 votes equal to 71.453618% of the total voting rights of which N. 10,736,958 exercisable equal to 71.152143% of the voting rights, attended the Shareholders' meeting.

SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTING ON THE ITEM ON THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

1) Distribution of a dividend. Related and consequent resolutions.

NUMBER OF

NUMBER OF

% ON VOTING RIGHTS THAT

% ON TOTAL VOTING

SHAREHOLDER (IN

SHARES

CAN BE EXERCISED PRESENT

RIGHTS

PERSON OR BY

PROXY)

In favour

38

10,718,487

99.827968

71.029739

Against

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

Abstentions

3

18,471

0.172032

0.122404

Not voting

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

Total

41

10,736,958

100.000000

71.152143

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:24:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 171 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2020 5,60 M 6,57 M 6,57 M
Net Debt 2020 63,3 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 144 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 133
Free-Float 49,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00 €
Last Close Price 12,85 €
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Iotti Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Giuseppe Saleri Chairman
Gianluca Beschi CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Massimo Dora Technical Director
Claudio Migliorati Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABAF S.P.A.-4.10%169
QINGDAO HAIER13.79%20 865
WHIRLPOOL22.52%11 524
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED143.01%6 130
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%5 500
RINNAI CORPORATION21.64%5 028
