Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Sabaf S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAB   IT0001042610

SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/16 05:30:09 am EDT
24.48 EUR   -0.10%
05:50aSABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
05/12Sabaf S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/09SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

05/16/2022 | 05:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 16 May 2022

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 6 May 2021, and launched on 4 April 2022, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 9 May 2022 and 13 May 2022 acquired no. 2,214 treasury shares at an average unit price of 24.1149 per share, for a total amount of 53,236.66.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Number of

Average price per share

Countervalue

Date

shares

(EUR)

(EUR)

purchased

9 May 2022

900

23.8667

21,480.03

10 May 2022

-

-

-

11 May 2022

357

24.3319

8,686.49

12 May 2022

557

23.9859

13,360.15

13 May 2022

400

24.2750

9,710.00

Total

2,214

24.1149

53,236.66

Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 13 May 2022, no. 266,088 treasury shares, amounting to 2.307% of the share capital.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Federica Basso + 39 333 9345478

tel. +39 030 6843236

fbasso@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino + 39 335 6978581

www.sabafgroup.com

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become the key manufacturer in Italy - and one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances. The production is broken down into three main lines: gas cooking components (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety. The Sabaf Group has more than 1,500 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven and dishwasher hinges, and Okida, operating in the field of electronic components for household appliances.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 16 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2022 09:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SABAF S.P.A.
05:50aSABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
05/12Sabaf S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/09SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
05/02SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
04/28SABAF S P A : Rapporto Annuale 2021
PU
04/28SABAF S P A : Allocation of shares in implementation of the 2018-2020 Stock Grant Plan
PU
04/28SABAF : The shareholders' meeting approves the 2021 financial statements
PU
04/22SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
04/15SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
04/11SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 278 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2022 25,5 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net Debt 2022 56,6 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 274 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 278
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart SABAF S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sabaf S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABAF S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,50 €
Average target price 33,00 €
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Iotti Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Gianluca Beschi CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Claudio Bulgarelli Chairman
Massimo Dora Technical Director
Claudio Migliorati Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABAF S.P.A.2.08%286
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-9.45%27 349
WHIRLPOOL-22.03%10 283
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-35.21%8 269
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.93%5 846
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.47.86%4 120