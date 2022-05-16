Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Press release Ospitaletto (BS), 16 May 2022

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 6 May 2021, and launched on 4 April 2022, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 9 May 2022 and 13 May 2022 acquired no. 2,214 treasury shares at an average unit price of € 24.1149 per share, for a total amount of € 53,236.66.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Number of Average price per share Countervalue Date shares (EUR) (EUR) purchased 9 May 2022 900 23.8667 21,480.03 10 May 2022 - - - 11 May 2022 357 24.3319 8,686.49 12 May 2022 557 23.9859 13,360.15 13 May 2022 400 24.2750 9,710.00 Total 2,214 24.1149 53,236.66

Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 13 May 2022, no. 266,088 treasury shares, amounting to 2.307% of the share capital.

For further information:

