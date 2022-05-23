Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
05/23/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Press release
Ospitaletto (BS), 23 May 2022
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 6 May 2021, and launched on
4 April 2022, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 16 May 2022 and 20 May 2022 acquired no. 2,572 treasury shares at an average unit price of € 24.4845 per share, for a total amount of € 63,088.82.
Details of the transactions on a daily basis:
Number of
Average price per share
Countervalue
Date
shares
(EUR)
(EUR)
purchased
16 May 2022
200
24.3500
4,870.00
17 May 2022
400
24.2750
9,710.00
18 May 2022
572
24.6049
14,074.00
19 May 2022
700
24.4071
17,084.97
20 May 2022
700
24.7855
17,349.85
Total
2,572
24.4845
63,088.82
Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 20 May 2022, no. 268,660 treasury shares, amounting to 2.329% of the share capital.
Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become the key manufacturer in Italy - and one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances. The production is broken down into three main lines: gas cooking components (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety. The Sabaf Group has more than 1,500 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven and dishwasher hinges, and Okida, operating in the field of electronic components for household appliances.