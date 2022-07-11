Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Sabaf S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    SAB   IT0001042610

SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:30 2022-07-11 am EDT
24.15 EUR   -0.62%
09:14aSABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
07/04SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
07/04SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme - June 2022
PU
Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

07/11/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 11 July 2022

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 6 May 2021 and 28 April 2022, and launched on 4 April 2022, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 4 July 2022 and 8 July 2022 acquired no. 2,707 treasury shares at an average unit price of 23.8005 per share, for a total amount of

  • 63,784.44.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Number of

Average price per share

Countervalue

Date

shares

(EUR)

(EUR)

purchased

4 July 2022

1,006

23.3898

23,530.14

5 July 2022

800

23.3125

18,650.00

6 July 2022

400

23.4500

9,380.00

7 July 2022

301

24.3000

7,314.30

8 July 2022

200

24.5500

4,910.00

Total

2,707

23.8005

63,784.44

Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 8 July 2022, no. 287,681 treasury shares, amounting to 2.494% of the share capital.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Federica Basso + 39 333 9345478

tel. +39 030 6843236

fbasso@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino + 39 335 6978581

www.sabafgroup.com

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become the key manufacturer in Italy - and one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances. The production is broken down into three main lines: gas cooking components (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety. The Sabaf Group has more than 1,500 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven and dishwasher hinges, and Okida, operating in the field of electronic components for household appliances.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 13:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
