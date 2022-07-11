Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
07/11/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Press release
Ospitaletto (BS), 11 July 2022
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 6 May 2021 and 28 April 2022, and launched on 4 April 2022, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 4 July 2022 and 8 July 2022 acquired no. 2,707 treasury shares at an average unit price of € 23.8005 per share, for a total amount of
63,784.44.
Details of the transactions on a daily basis:
Number of
Average price per share
Countervalue
Date
shares
(EUR)
(EUR)
purchased
4 July 2022
1,006
23.3898
23,530.14
5 July 2022
800
23.3125
18,650.00
6 July 2022
400
23.4500
9,380.00
7 July 2022
301
24.3000
7,314.30
8 July 2022
200
24.5500
4,910.00
Total
2,707
23.8005
63,784.44
Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 8 July 2022, no. 287,681 treasury shares, amounting to 2.494% of the share capital.
