Sabaf has purchased more than 1,500 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Sabaf Spa announced Monday that it purchased 1,501 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 27 and March 3.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR16.8710, for a total value of EUR25,351.80.

As of today, the company holds 236,730 treasury shares, representing 2.1 percent of its share capital.

Sabaf's stock closed down 1.1 percent at EUR16.68 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.