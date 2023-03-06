Advanced search
    SAB   IT0001042610

SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:37 2023-03-06 am EST
16.68 EUR   -1.07%
01:02pSabaf has purchased more than 1,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/27Sabaf continues buybacks and takes over 1100 shares
AN
02/20Sabaf updates on the status of its buyback plan
AN
Sabaf has purchased more than 1,500 shares of its own common stock

03/06/2023 | 01:02pm EST
(Alliance News) - Sabaf Spa announced Monday that it purchased 1,501 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 27 and March 3.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR16.8710, for a total value of EUR25,351.80.

As of today, the company holds 236,730 treasury shares, representing 2.1 percent of its share capital.

Sabaf's stock closed down 1.1 percent at EUR16.68 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 254 M 269 M 269 M
Net income 2022 13,8 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2022 82,0 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 189 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 278
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart SABAF S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sabaf S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABAF S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,86 €
Average target price 21,00 €
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Iotti Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Gianluca Beschi CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Claudio Bulgarelli Chairman
Massimo Dora Technical Director
Claudio Migliorati Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABAF S.P.A.1.08%200
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI14.20%30 145
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-1.92%7 562
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.18.26%7 450
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.24.39%5 156
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.47.66%4 986