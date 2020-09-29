Log in
Sabaf: the Shareholders' Meeting approves a dividend of 0.35 per share

09/29/2020 | 05:05am EDT

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 29 September 2020

SABAF: THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVES

A DIVIDEND OF 0.35 PER SHARE

**********************************************************************

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Sabaf S.p.A., that was held today in Ospitaletto under the chairmanship of Mr. Pietro Iotti, Chief Executive Officer, has approved the payout of a gross dividend of 0.35 per share.

On May 4th 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting approving the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019 resolved to approve the proposal submitted by the Board of Directors to allocate the 2019 net profit to reserves, on a completely prudential basis, due to the uncertainties following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The figures of the first half of 2020 (which showed that the Company was able to face and overcome that difficult phase positively) and the good expectations for the second semester led the Board of Directors to convene today's Shareholders' Meeting, with the prospect of contributing to the valorisation of the company.

The dividend approved today will be paid on 14th October (the ex-date is 12th October, record date is 13th October 2020).

*************************************************************************************

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Maria Giardini +39 340 5104775

tel. +39 030 6843236

mgiardini@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino + 39 335 6978581

www.sabaf.it

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,200 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 09:04:03 UTC
