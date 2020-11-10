Log in
Sabaf: third-quarter 2020 results approved

11/10/2020 | 07:37am EST

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 10 November 2020

SABAF: THIRD-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS APPROVED

  • In the third quarter, revenue was 47.3 million (+17% compared to the third quarter of 2019; +9.3% on a like-for-like consolidation scope)
    EBITDA was 9.6 million, equivalent to 20.3% of turnover (+27%) EBIT was 5.4 million (+54.6%)
    Net profit was 1.8 million
  • In the first nine months of 2020, revenue was 125.4 million (+8.8% compared to the first nine months of 2019; -4.9% on a like-for-like consolidation scope, strong recovery compared to -12.5% at 30 June 2020)
    EBITDA was 22.9 million, equivalent to 18.2% of turnover (+11.9%) EBIT was 10.2 million (+4.9%)
    Net profit was 4.2 million
  • Revenue estimates for the whole of 2020 revised upwards to 180-183 million, an increase between 15% and 17% with respect to 155.9 million of 2019 and between 5% and 7% on a like- for-like consolidation scope (from the previous estimate of 170 to 175 million)

*****************************************************************************

The Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. met today in Ospitaletto (BS) to approve the Interim Management Statement at 30 September 2020.

Consolidated results for Q3 2020

In Q3 2020, the Sabaf Group reported revenue of 47.3 million, an increase of 17% versus the figure of 40.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 (+9.3% on a like-for-like consolidation scope).

The increase in sales during the period is attributable to both specific elements related to Sabaf's business development and macroeconomic factors.

With reference to endogenous elements, the start of supplies of burners on a global scale to strategic customers and the first benefits deriving from cross-selling between the gas and electronics divisions contributed to the growth in sales.

Moreover, starting in July, all the main reference markets showed a marked recovery in demand, which had been heavily affected in the first half of the year by the impact of the Covid pandemic on production and commercial activities. Nevertheless, the Group believes that the increased consumer focus on household goods, including household appliances, is likely to lead to strong demand in the near future.

During the period, the increase in sales was greater in Italy, Eastern Europe and North America, all markets where organic growth rates of over 10% were recorded.

The significant increase in production and sales volumes allowed a more than proportional improvement in profitability: the EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 reached 9.6 million (20.3% of sales), up by 27% compared to the 7.6 million (18.7% of sales) of the third quarter of 2019. EBIT was 5.4 million (11.4% of turnover), 54.6% higher than the 3.5 million recorded in the same quarter of 2019 (8.7% of sales).

Due mainly to the devaluation of the Turkish lira, during the third quarter the Group recorded net foreign exchange losses of 3 million; these losses did not result in financial outflows and were originated by the debt in euro of Sabaf Turkey.

The change in exchange rates affected the profit before taxes of the third quarter of 2020, which amounted to 2 million (4 million in the third quarter of 2019) and the net profit for the period, amounting to 1.8 million, compared to 3.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 (-44.5%).

Consolidated results in January-September 2020

In the first nine months of 2020, sales revenue totalled 125.4 million, up by 8.8% over the same period of 2019 (-4.9% on a like-for-like consolidation scope, a clear recovery compared to -12.5% at 30 June last year). EBITDA was

22.9 million (18.2% of turnover), up 11.9% compared to 20.4 million in 2019 (17.7% of turnover), EBIT was 10.2 million (8.2% of turnover) with a 4.9% increase. The net profit attributable to the Group, affected by net non-monetary foreign exchange losses, was 4.2 million, down 37.5% compared to the first nine months of 2019.

Investments and financial position

Other investments in the third quarter amounted to 4 million, bringing total investments of the first nine months of 2020 to 12.4 million (7.1 million in the same period of 2019). Investments in the period include the acquisition for 1.6 million of a property in Hosur (Tamil Nadu, India), where the Group intends to start production of gas components for the Indian market in 2021.

At 30 September 2020, net financial debt was 63.6 million (71.9 million at 30 September 2019 and 60.6 million at 30 June 2020), against a shareholders' equity of 107.6 million. The financial debt includes the debt to Shareholders amounting to 3.9 million, related to the dividends approved by the Shareholders' meeting of 29 September and paid last 14 October.

Outlook

The increase in orders and sales shows a further generalised acceleration in the last quarter of 2020, with all Group plants operating with saturation of production capacity at the highest levels. The new restrictive measures adopted in Italy and other Countries due to the recurrence of the pandemic are currently not significantly affecting operations.

The Sabaf Group now believes that it can close the year 2020 with sales ranging from 180 to 183 million (15-17% higher than 155.9 million of 2019 and 5% - 7% higher on a like-for-like consolidation scope) and a gross operating profitability (EBITDA %) improving further compared to the result for the first nine months of the year (18.2%). Previous forecasts indicated sales ranging from 170 to 175 million.

*****************************************************************************

Today at 4.00 p.m. CET there will be a conference call to illustrate the results of the third quarter of 2020 to financial analysts and institutional investors (please call the number 02 805 88 11 a few minutes before it begins).

The Interim Management Statement for Q3 2020, which has not been independently audited, is available in the Investor Relations section of the website www.sabaf.it. Pursuant to article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Italian Consolidated Finance Act (Testo Unico della Finanza), the Company's Financial Reporting Officer Gianluca Beschi declares that the financial disclosure contained in this press release corresponds to the Company's records, books and accounting entries.

Attachments include the statement of financial position, income statement, statement of cash flows and net financial position.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Maria Giardini +39 340 5104775

tel. +39 030 6843236

mgiardini@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581

www.sabaf.it

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become the key manufacturer in Italy - and one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances. The production is broken down into three main lines: gas cooking components (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets

  • are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety. The Sabaf Group has more than 1,200 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven and dishwasher hinges, and Okida, operating in the field of electronic components for household appliances.

Consolidated statement of financial position

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

30/09/2019

(/000)

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

74,482

75,885

75,139

Investment property

3,458

3,976

4,083

Intangible assets

43,817

51,668

48,391

Equity investments

161

115

375

Financial assets

0

60

60

Non-current receivables

444

297

453

Deferred tax assets

7,079

6,505

4,440

Total non-current assets

129,441

138,506

132,941

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

36,585

35,343

37,641

Trade receivables

54,431

46,929

55,349

Tax receivables

2,095

4,458

4,218

Other current receivables

2,258

1,459

2,309

Financial assets

1,337

1,266

60

Cash and cash equivalents

9,144

18,687

11,002

Total current assets

105,850

108,142

110,579

ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

0

0

0

TOTAL ASSETS

235,291

246,648

243,520

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

11,533

11,533

11,533

Retained earnings, Other reserves

87,220

92,580

92,897

Net profit for the period

4,245

9,915

6,792

Total equity interest of the Parent Company

102,998

114,028

111,222

Minority interests

4,620

7,077

4,284

Total shareholders' equity

107,618

121,105

115,506

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

37,598

44,046

51,651

Other financial liabilities

0

7,383

6,379

Post-employment benefit and retirement provisions

3,581

3,698

3,461

Provisions for risks and charges

914

995

614

Deferred tax liabilities

6,269

7,273

3,101

Total non-current liabilities

48,362

63,395

65,206

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

24,949

19,015

19,790

Other financial liabilities

11,535

4,637

5,097

Trade payables

29,900

27,560

26,152

Tax payables

2,053

1,802

2,115

Other payables

10,874

9,134

9,654

Total current liabilities

79,311

62,148

62,808

LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE

0

0

0

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

235,291

246,648

243,520

Consolidated Income Statement

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

9M 2020

9M 2019

(/000)

INCOME STATEMENT COMPONENTS

OPERATING REVENUE AND INCOME

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

Revenue

47,281

%

40,426

%

125,445

%

115,252

%

Other income

1,067

2.3%

934

2.3%

3,036

2.4%

2,228

1.9%

Total operating revenue and

102.3

102.3

102.4

101.9

income

48,348

%

41,360

%

128,481

%

117,480

%

OPERATING COSTS

Materials

(21,057)

-44.5%

(14,185)

-35.1%

(56,438)

-45.0%

(42,063)

-36.5%

Change in inventories

17

0.0%

(2,969)

-7.3%

3,694

2.9%

(6,656)

-5.8%

Services

(7,207)

-15.2%

(7,282)

-18.0%

(22,721)

-18.1%

(21,702)

-18.8%

Personnel costs

(10,584)

-22.4%

(8,946)

-22.1%

(30,485)

-24.3%

(26,605)

-23.1%

Other operating costs

(278)

-0.6%

(932)

-2.3%

(1,086)

-0.9%

(1,511)

-1.3%

Costs for capitalised in-house work

349

0.7%

506

1.3%

1,427

1.1%

1,503

1.3%

Total operating costs

(38,760)

-82.0%

(33,808)

-83.6%

(105,609)

-84.2%

(97,034)

-84.2%

OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE

DEPRECIATION & AMORTISATION,

CAPITAL GAINS/LOSSES AND

9,588

20.3%

7,552

18.7%

22,872

18.2%

20,446

17.7%

WRITE-DOWNS/WRITE-BACKS OF

NON-CURRENT ASSETS (EBITDA)

Depreciations and amortisation

(4,197)

-8.9%

(4,048)

-10.0%

(12,705)

-10.1%

(10,737)

-9.3%

Capital gains/(losses) on disposals of

non-current assets

19

0.0%

(4)

0.0%

60

0.0%

44

0.0%

Write-downs/write-backs of non-

current assets

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT)

5,410

11.4%

3,500

8.7%

10,227

8.2%

9,753

8.5%

Financial income

38

0.1%

46

0.1%

1,601

1.3%

282

0.2%

Financial expenses

(340)

-0.7%

(457)

-1.1%

(1,142)

-0.9%

(1,247)

-1.1%

Exchange rate gains and losses

(3,004)

-6.4%

891

2.2%

(4,841)

-3.9%

(150)

-0.1%

Profits and losses from equity

investments

(31)

-0.1%

0

0.0%

(31)

0.0%

0

0.0%

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

2,073

4.4%

3,980

9.8%

5,814

4.6%

8,638

7.5%

Income taxes

(124)

-0.3%

(606)

-1.5%

(1,349)

-1.1%

(1,630)

-1.4%

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

1,949

4.1%

3,374

8.3%

4,465

3.6%

7,008

6.1%

of which:

Profit attributable to minority

interests

128

0.3%

95

0.2%

220

0.2%

216

0.2%

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

GROUP

1,821

3.9%

3,279

8.1%

4,245

3.4%

6,792

5.9%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 12:36:02 UTC
