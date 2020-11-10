Press release Ospitaletto (BS), 10 November 2020

SABAF: THIRD-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS APPROVED

In the third quarter, revenue was € 47.3 million (+17% compared to the third quarter of 2019; +9.3% on a like-for-like consolidation scope)

EBITDA was € 9.6 million, equivalent to 20.3% of turnover (+27%) EBIT was € 5.4 million (+54.6%)

Net profit was € 1.8 million

47.3 million (+17% compared to the third quarter of 2019; +9.3% on a like-for-like consolidation scope) EBITDA was 9.6 million, equivalent to 20.3% of turnover (+27%) EBIT was 5.4 million (+54.6%) Net profit was 1.8 million In the first nine months of 2020, revenue was € 125.4 million (+8.8% compared to the first nine months of 2019; -4.9% on a like-for-like consolidation scope, strong recovery compared to -12.5% at 30 June 2020)

EBITDA was € 22.9 million, equivalent to 18.2% of turnover (+11.9%) EBIT was € 10.2 million (+4.9%)

Net profit was € 4.2 million

125.4 million (+8.8% compared to the first nine months of 2019; -4.9% on a like-for-like consolidation scope, strong recovery compared to -12.5% at 30 June 2020) EBITDA was 22.9 million, equivalent to 18.2% of turnover (+11.9%) EBIT was 10.2 million (+4.9%) Net profit was 4.2 million Revenue estimates for the whole of 2020 revised upwards to € 180-183 million, an increase between 15% and 17% with respect to € 155.9 million of 2019 and between 5% and 7% on a like- for-like consolidation scope (from the previous estimate of € 170 to € 175 million)

*****************************************************************************

The Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. met today in Ospitaletto (BS) to approve the Interim Management Statement at 30 September 2020.

Consolidated results for Q3 2020

In Q3 2020, the Sabaf Group reported revenue of €47.3 million, an increase of 17% versus the figure of €40.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 (+9.3% on a like-for-like consolidation scope).

The increase in sales during the period is attributable to both specific elements related to Sabaf's business development and macroeconomic factors.

With reference to endogenous elements, the start of supplies of burners on a global scale to strategic customers and the first benefits deriving from cross-selling between the gas and electronics divisions contributed to the growth in sales.

Moreover, starting in July, all the main reference markets showed a marked recovery in demand, which had been heavily affected in the first half of the year by the impact of the Covid pandemic on production and commercial activities. Nevertheless, the Group believes that the increased consumer focus on household goods, including household appliances, is likely to lead to strong demand in the near future.

During the period, the increase in sales was greater in Italy, Eastern Europe and North America, all markets where organic growth rates of over 10% were recorded.

The significant increase in production and sales volumes allowed a more than proportional improvement in profitability: the EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 reached €9.6 million (20.3% of sales), up by 27% compared to the €7.6 million (18.7% of sales) of the third quarter of 2019. EBIT was €5.4 million (11.4% of turnover), 54.6% higher than the €3.5 million recorded in the same quarter of 2019 (8.7% of sales).

Due mainly to the devaluation of the Turkish lira, during the third quarter the Group recorded net foreign exchange losses of €3 million; these losses did not result in financial outflows and were originated by the debt in euro of Sabaf Turkey.

The change in exchange rates affected the profit before taxes of the third quarter of 2020, which amounted to €2 million (€4 million in the third quarter of 2019) and the net profit for the period, amounting to €1.8 million, compared to €3.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 (-44.5%).

Consolidated results in January-September 2020

In the first nine months of 2020, sales revenue totalled €125.4 million, up by 8.8% over the same period of 2019 (-4.9% on a like-for-like consolidation scope, a clear recovery compared to -12.5% at 30 June last year). EBITDA was