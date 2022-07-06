Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Announcement Of Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director

Nil

The NRC is tasked by the Board to assess the independence of Mrs Elaine Lim and make a recommendation to the Board on her independence status when considering her appointment to the Board.

The Board determined that Mrs Elaine Lim is considered as an Independent Director as she has no relationships with the Manager, its related companies, its substantial shareholders or its officers that could interfere with her independent judgment, and is not faced with any circumstances identified in the Code of Corporate Governance 2018, the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations and/or the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, and does not have any other relevant relationships, which may affect her independent judgment.