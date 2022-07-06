Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
  News
  Summary
    M1GU   SG2C57965205

SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(M1GU)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:05 2022-07-06 am EDT
0.4400 SGD   -1.12%
06:54aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Announcement Of Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
07/05SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Date Of Release Of 1H 2022 Financial Results Of Sabana Industrial REIT
PU
05/22SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Presentation Slides For 2022 Singapore Reits Symposium
PU
Summary 
Summary

Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Announcement Of Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director

07/06/2022 | 06:54am EDT
Nil

The NRC is tasked by the Board to assess the independence of Mrs Elaine Lim and make a recommendation to the Board on her independence status when considering her appointment to the Board.

The Board determined that Mrs Elaine Lim is considered as an Independent Director as she has no relationships with the Manager, its related companies, its substantial shareholders or its officers that could interfere with her independent judgment, and is not faced with any circumstances identified in the Code of Corporate Governance 2018, the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations and/or the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, and does not have any other relevant relationships, which may affect her independent judgment.

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 10:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 84,9 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
Net income 2022 35,9 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net Debt 2022 299 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 7,64%
Capitalization 482 M 342 M 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,19x
EV / Sales 2023 8,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,45 SGD
Average target price 0,48 SGD
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Han Yong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Wei Huang Lim Chief Financial Officer
Cheong Hin Tan Chairman
Meow Cheng Siow Head-Investments & Asset Management
Heng Tew Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%342
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-12.50%119 148
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-17.43%74 278
PUBLIC STORAGE-15.27%55 241
WELLTOWER INC.-2.98%37 389
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-15.05%35 013