  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
  News
  Summary
    M1GU   SG2C57965205

SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(M1GU)
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)

12/02/2021 | 05:31am EST
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 2, 2021 18:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Announcement Reference SG211202OTHRZUJ6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 02/12/2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 38,832 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 80,6 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
Net income 2021 33,7 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net Debt 2021 291 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 7,03%
Capitalization 458 M 336 M 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,29x
EV / Sales 2022 8,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,0%
Technical analysis trends SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,44 SGD
Average target price 0,49 SGD
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Han Yong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Wei Huang Lim Senior Vice President-Finance
Cheong Hin Tan Chairman
Meow Cheng Siow Head-Investments & Asset Management
Heng Tew Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST22.54%336
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION15.37%117 929
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.13.42%78 039
PUBLIC STORAGE41.77%57 101
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION21.86%36 910
WELLTOWER INC.23.21%34 543