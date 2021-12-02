Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Dec 2, 2021 18:17
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Announcement Reference
SG211202OTHRZUJ6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
02/12/2021
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 38,832 bytes)
Disclaimer
Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:30:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
80,6 M
59,0 M
59,0 M
Net income 2021
33,7 M
24,7 M
24,7 M
Net Debt 2021
291 M
213 M
213 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,6x
Yield 2021
7,03%
Capitalization
458 M
336 M
335 M
EV / Sales 2021
9,29x
EV / Sales 2022
8,84x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
66,0%
