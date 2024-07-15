|Announcement Title
|Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 15, 2024 7:06
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG240715XMETZQQ1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Han Yong Lee (Donald)
|Designation
|Chief Executive Officer
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please refer to the following documents as attached: 1. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 2. Proxy Form 3. Circular Request Form 4. Circular 5. Despatch of Circular
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|06/08/2024 17:00:00
|Response Deadline Date
|03/08/2024 17:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard, Level 8, Training Room 801, Singapore 018989
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 124,056 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 108,281 bytes)
- Attachment 3 (Size: 166,889 bytes)
- Attachment 4 (Size: 8,509,706 bytes)
- Attachment 5 (Size: 309,862 bytes)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2024 23:11:01 UTC.