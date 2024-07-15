Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 15, 2024 7:06
Status New
Announcement Reference SG240715XMETZQQ1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the following documents as attached: 1. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 2. Proxy Form 3. Circular Request Form 4. Circular 5. Despatch of Circular
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 06/08/2024 17:00:00
Response Deadline Date 03/08/2024 17:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard, Level 8, Training Room 801, Singapore 018989

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 124,056 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 108,281 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 166,889 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 8,509,706 bytes)
  5. Attachment 5 (Size: 309,862 bytes)

