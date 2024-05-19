Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast May 19, 2024 19:42
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG240509XMETN2XS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions from Unitholders
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 24/05/2024 17:00:00
Response Deadline Date 21/05/2024 17:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue 9 Straits View, Level 3 Auditorium, Marina One West Tower, Singapore 018937.

