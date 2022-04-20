Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : 1Q 2022 Interim Business Update
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 21, 2022 0:08
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
1Q 2022 Interim Business Update
Announcement Reference
SG220421OTHRN84T
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attachment.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 1,253,825 bytes)
Disclaimer
Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:14:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
84,9 M
62,1 M
62,1 M
Net income 2022
35,9 M
26,3 M
26,3 M
Net Debt 2022
299 M
219 M
219 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,4x
Yield 2022
7,56%
Capitalization
487 M
356 M
356 M
EV / Sales 2022
9,26x
EV / Sales 2023
8,96x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
65,4%
Chart SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Technical analysis trends SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,45 SGD
Average target price
0,48 SGD
Spread / Average Target
6,67%
