  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M1GU   SG2C57965205

SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(M1GU)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/20 05:11:14 am EDT
0.4500 SGD    0.00%
12:15pSABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : 1Q 2022 Interim Business Update
PU
04/06SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Date Of Release Of 1Q 2022 Interim Business Update Of Sabana Industrial REIT
PU
04/05SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Invitation To The Sias - Sabana Industrial REIT Dialogue Session
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : 1Q 2022 Interim Business Update

04/20/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 21, 2022 0:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title 1Q 2022 Interim Business Update
Announcement Reference SG220421OTHRN84T
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,253,825 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 84,9 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
Net income 2022 35,9 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net Debt 2022 299 M 219 M 219 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 7,56%
Capitalization 487 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,26x
EV / Sales 2023 8,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,45 SGD
Average target price 0,48 SGD
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Han Yong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Wei Huang Lim Senior Vice President-Finance
Cheong Hin Tan Chairman
Meow Cheng Siow Head-Investments & Asset Management
Heng Tew Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.12%356
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-11.53%118 061
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-7.12%83 951
PUBLIC STORAGE10.31%72 452
WELLTOWER INC.12.84%43 935
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-7.23%38 984