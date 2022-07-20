Log in
    M1GU   SG2C57965205

SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(M1GU)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-07-20 am EDT
0.4450 SGD   +2.30%
06:14aSABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Asset Valuation
PU
06:14aSABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : (I) Notice Of Books Closure Date And Distribution Payment Date (II) Application Of Distribution Reinvestment Plan To The Distribution For The Distribution Period From 1 January 2022 To 30 June 2022 - Tax-Exempt Income Distribution
PU
06:04aSCRIP ELECTION/ DISTRIBUTION/ DRP : : Mandatory With Options
PU
Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Asset Valuation

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 20, 2022 18:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG220720OTHRX3VW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 227,833 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 84,9 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
Net income 2022 35,9 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net Debt 2022 299 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 7,82%
Capitalization 471 M 338 M 338 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,07x
EV / Sales 2023 8,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,1%
Managers and Directors
Han Yong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Wei Huang Lim Senior Vice President-Finance
Cheong Hin Tan Chairman
Meow Cheng Siow Head-Investments & Asset Management
Heng Tew Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-2.25%338
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-12.08%119 716
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-18.50%75 144
PUBLIC STORAGE-15.56%55 516
WELLTOWER INC.-5.81%37 284
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-19.41%34 804