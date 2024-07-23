Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 23, 2024 18:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG240723OTHRJZAE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 187,528 bytes)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 10:10:34 UTC.