    M1GU   SG2C57965205

SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(M1GU)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:05 2022-07-05 am EDT
0.4450 SGD   -1.11%
05:43aSABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Date Of Release Of 1H 2022 Financial Results Of Sabana Industrial REIT
PU
05/22SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Presentation Slides For 2022 Singapore Reits Symposium
PU
04/29DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Chief Executive Officer
PU
Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of 1H 2022 Financial Results Of Sabana Industrial REIT

07/05/2022 | 05:43am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 5, 2022 17:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Date of Release of 1H 2022 Financial Results of Sabana Industrial REIT
Announcement Reference SG220705OTHRVDF9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 166,247 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 84,9 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
Net income 2022 35,9 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net Debt 2022 299 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 7,56%
Capitalization 487 M 349 M 349 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,26x
EV / Sales 2023 8,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,45 SGD
Average target price 0,48 SGD
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Han Yong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Wei Huang Lim Chief Financial Officer
Cheong Hin Tan Chairman
Meow Cheng Siow Head-Investments & Asset Management
Heng Tew Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.12%349
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-11.66%120 294
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-17.43%74 637
PUBLIC STORAGE-15.27%55 708
WELLTOWER INC.-2.98%37 775
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-15.05%35 633