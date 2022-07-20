Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : (I) Notice Of Books Closure Date And Distribution Payment Date (II) Application Of Distribution Reinvestment Plan To The Distribution For The Distribution Period From 1 January 2022 To 30 June 2022 - Tax-Exempt Income Distribution
07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Announcement Title
Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 20, 2022 18:00
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG220720DVOPLO3I
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0014
Dividend/ Distribution Period
01/01/2022 TO 30/06/2022
Number of Days
181
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Distribution of SGD0.0159 per unit in Sabana Industrial REIT for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022, comprising taxable income distribution of SGD0.0145 per unit and tax-exempt income distribution of SGD0.0014 per unit.
Taxation Conditions
Please see attached for details.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
28/07/2022 17:00:00
Ex Date
27/07/2022
Cash Payment Details
Election Period
08/08/2022 TO 24/08/2022
Default Option
Yes
Option Currency
Singapore Dollar
Payment Type
Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0014
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0014
Pay Date
15/09/2022
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Security Option Details
Election Period
08/08/2022 TO 24/08/2022
New Security ISIN
SG2C57965205
New Security Name
SABANA INDUSTRIAL REIT
Security Not Found
No
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
