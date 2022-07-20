Log in
    M1GU   SG2C57965205

SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(M1GU)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-07-20 am EDT
0.4450 SGD   +2.30%
06:14aSABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Asset Valuation
PU
06:14aSABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : (I) Notice Of Books Closure Date And Distribution Payment Date (II) Application Of Distribution Reinvestment Plan To The Distribution For The Distribution Period From 1 January 2022 To 30 June 2022 - Tax-Exempt Income Distribution
PU
06:04aSCRIP ELECTION/ DISTRIBUTION/ DRP : : Mandatory With Options
PU
Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : (I) Notice Of Books Closure Date And Distribution Payment Date (II) Application Of Distribution Reinvestment Plan To The Distribution For The Distribution Period From 1 January 2022 To 30 June 2022 - Tax-Exempt Income Distribution

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Announcement Title Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 20, 2022 18:00
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG220720DVOPLO3I
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0014
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/01/2022 TO 30/06/2022
Number of Days 181
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Distribution of SGD0.0159 per unit in Sabana Industrial REIT for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022, comprising taxable income distribution of SGD0.0145 per unit and tax-exempt income distribution of SGD0.0014 per unit.
Taxation Conditions Please see attached for details.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 28/07/2022 17:00:00
Ex Date 27/07/2022
Cash Payment Details
Election Period 08/08/2022 TO 24/08/2022
Default Option Yes
Option Currency Singapore Dollar
Payment Type Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0014
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0014
Pay Date 15/09/2022
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Security Option Details
Election Period 08/08/2022 TO 24/08/2022
New Security ISIN SG2C57965205
New Security Name SABANA INDUSTRIAL REIT
Security Not Found No
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 402,648 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 84,9 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
Net income 2022 35,9 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net Debt 2022 299 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 7,82%
Capitalization 471 M 338 M 338 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,07x
EV / Sales 2023 8,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,1%
