Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : (I) Notice Of Books Closure Date And Distribution Payment Date (II) Application Of Distribution Reinvestment Plan To The Distribution For The Distribution Period From 1 January 2022 To 30 June 2022 - Tax-Exempt Income Distribution

Announcement Title Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP

Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 20, 2022 18:00

Status New

Corporate Action Reference SG220720DVOPLO3I

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)

Designation Chief Executive Officer

Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable

Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0014

Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/01/2022 TO 30/06/2022

Number of Days 181

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text Distribution of SGD0.0159 per unit in Sabana Industrial REIT for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022, comprising taxable income distribution of SGD0.0145 per unit and tax-exempt income distribution of SGD0.0014 per unit.

Taxation Conditions Please see attached for details.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 28/07/2022 17:00:00

Ex Date 27/07/2022

Cash Payment Details

Election Period 08/08/2022 TO 24/08/2022

Default Option Yes

Option Currency Singapore Dollar

Payment Type Tax Exempted

Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0014

Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0014

Pay Date 15/09/2022

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate

Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Security Option Details

Election Period 08/08/2022 TO 24/08/2022

New Security ISIN SG2C57965205

New Security Name SABANA INDUSTRIAL REIT

Security Not Found No

Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing

Narrative Type Narrative Text