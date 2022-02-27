Log in
    M1GU   SG2C57965205

SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(M1GU)
Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Secures Sgd$150 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan From Hsbc

02/27/2022 | 11:31am EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 28, 2022 0:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Sabana Industrial REIT Secures SGD$150 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan from HSBC
Announcement Reference SG220228OTHRY1KW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 530,586 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 80,6 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net income 2021 33,7 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net Debt 2021 291 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 6,79%
Capitalization 481 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,58x
EV / Sales 2022 9,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,0%
Technical analysis trends SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,45 SGD
Average target price 0,48 SGD
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Han Yong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Wei Huang Lim Senior Vice President-Finance
Cheong Hin Tan Chairman
Meow Cheng Siow Head-Investments & Asset Management
Heng Tew Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABANA INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.12%356
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-20.12%106 522
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-19.72%72 431
PUBLIC STORAGE-3.17%63 640
WELLTOWER INC.-1.70%37 710
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-22.29%33 382