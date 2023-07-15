Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in income-producing real estate used for industrial purposes in Asia, as well as real estate-related assets. The Company has a diversified portfolio of approximately 18 properties in Singapore. The portfolio has a total gross floor area of approximately 4.2 million square feet. It has four main industrial property segments: high-tech industrial, chemical warehouse and logistics, warehouse and logistics, and general industrial. Its high-tech industrial buildings are medium-rise developments that are conveniently located along the fringes of central locations. Its chemical warehouse and logistics buildings are near Jurong Island. Its warehouses and logistics comprise space equipped with loading and docking facilities. Its general industrial portfolio consists of four industrial buildings. The Company is managed by Sabana Real Estate Investment Management Pte. Ltd.

Sector Commercial REITs