Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(M1GU)
News 
Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Independent And Non-Executive Director

01/01/2021 | 09:46am EST
Independent Director
Bonvests Holdings Limited (1 October 1991)

Independent Director
AF Global Limited (20 July 2016)

Independent Director
SUTL Limited (7 August 2019)

Independent Director & Audit Committee Chairman Pacific Century Regional Development Limited (29 May 2020)

Independent Director
Roxy Pacific Limited (1 October 2020)

Non-Executive Director
Asian Healthcare Speciialists Ltd (3 September 2020)
(nominee of Heliconia Capital Management Pte. Ltd.)

Director
Heliconia Capital Management Pte Ltd (1 May 2011)
(fund manager subsidiary of Temasek) (non executive director of several SPVs of Heliconia)

Non executive director
Ezyhealth Holdings Pte Ltd (since 1990)
100% owned family holding company of Yeo Wee Kiong and his spouse (Sin Keng Choo)
Previously listed on SGX, privatised in 2006 (health related businesses)

Co-founder
Raffles Venture Partners (since 2007) (a fund-of-funds registered with MAS)
(non executive director of three Raffles Venture Partners SPVs)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 14:45:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
