Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Independent And Non-Executive Director

Independent DirectorBonvests Holdings Limited (1 October 1991)

Independent Director

AF Global Limited (20 July 2016)

Independent Director

SUTL Limited (7 August 2019)

Independent Director & Audit Committee Chairman Pacific Century Regional Development Limited (29 May 2020)

Independent Director

Roxy Pacific Limited (1 October 2020)

Non-Executive Director

Asian Healthcare Speciialists Ltd (3 September 2020)

(nominee of Heliconia Capital Management Pte. Ltd.)

Director

Heliconia Capital Management Pte Ltd (1 May 2011)

(fund manager subsidiary of Temasek) (non executive director of several SPVs of Heliconia)

Non executive director

Ezyhealth Holdings Pte Ltd (since 1990)

100% owned family holding company of Yeo Wee Kiong and his spouse (Sin Keng Choo)

Previously listed on SGX, privatised in 2006 (health related businesses)

Co-founder

Raffles Venture Partners (since 2007) (a fund-of-funds registered with MAS)

(non executive director of three Raffles Venture Partners SPVs)