  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
  News
  Summary
    M1GU   SG2C57965205

SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(M1GU)
Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Head Of Investment & Asset Management

05/05/2021 | 06:51am EDT
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast May 5, 2021 18:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Resignation of Head of Investment & Asset Management
Announcement Reference SG210505OTHREVCR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Resignation of Head of Investment & Asset Management
Additional Details
Name Of Person Siow Meow Cheng
Age 49
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 12/06/2021
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Resignation
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 01/10/2019
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? No
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 2
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 4
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Head of Investment & Asset Management
Role and responsibilities Executive. Oversee the Company's investments, divestments and asset management of the portfolio of assets managed by the Company.
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
Past (for the last 5 years) Nil
Present Nil

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 10:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 76,8 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
Net income 2021 27,4 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net Debt 2021 295 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 6,84%
Capitalization 442 M 331 M 331 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,60x
EV / Sales 2022 9,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,45 SGD
Last Close Price 0,42 SGD
Spread / Highest target 6,58%
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Han Yong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Wei Huang Lim Senior Vice President-Finance
Cheong Hin Tan Chairman
Meow Cheng Siow Head of Investments & Asset Management
Heng Tew Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST18.31%331
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)10.88%110 701
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)17.91%79 480
PUBLIC STORAGE20.40%48 880
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION5.86%32 460
WELLTOWER INC.15.92%31 276
