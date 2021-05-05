Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Head Of Investment & Asset Management

|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Announcement of Cessation
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
May 5, 2021 18:42
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Resignation of Head of Investment & Asset Management
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG210505OTHREVCR
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Han Yong Lee (Donald)
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Resignation of Head of Investment & Asset Management
|
Additional Details
|
Name Of Person
|
Siow Meow Cheng
|
Age
|
49
|
Is effective date of cessation known?
|
Yes
|
If yes, please provide the date
|
12/06/2021
|
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
|
Resignation
|
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|
No
|
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Date of Appointment to current position
|
01/10/2019
|
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|
No
|
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|
2
|
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
|
4
|
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|
Head of Investment & Asset Management
|
Role and responsibilities
|
Executive. Oversee the Company's investments, divestments and asset management of the portfolio of assets managed by the Company.
|
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|
No
|
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|
No
|
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
Nil
|
Present
|
Nil