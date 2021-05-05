Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Head Of Investment & Asset Management

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast May 5, 2021 18:42

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Resignation of Head of Investment & Asset Management

Announcement Reference SG210505OTHREVCR

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)

Designation Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Resignation of Head of Investment & Asset Management

Additional Details

Name Of Person Siow Meow Cheng

Age 49

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 12/06/2021

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Resignation

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 01/10/2019

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? No

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 2

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 4

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Head of Investment & Asset Management

Role and responsibilities Executive. Oversee the Company's investments, divestments and asset management of the portfolio of assets managed by the Company.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

Past (for the last 5 years) Nil