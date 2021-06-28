General Announcement::Requisition Of Extraordinary General Meeting

SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (a real estate investment trust constituted on 29 October 2010 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore) REQUISITION OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING The manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sabana REIT", and the manager of Sabana REIT, the "Manager") wishes to announce that it had on 25 June 2021 received a letter (the "Requisition Notice") from Quarz Capital Management ("Quarz") and Black Crane Capital ("Black Crane", together with Quarz, the "requisitionists" or "Q&BC") requesting the Manager to convene an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") to consider the following ordinary resolutions: RESOLUTION 1: That the appointment of Mr. Chan Wai Kheong as Independent Non- Executive Director be endorsed by the independent unitholders in accordance with the requirements imposed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). RESOLUTION 2: That, unless endorsed by the independent unitholders in accordance with Resolution 1, Mr. Chan Wai Kheong be removed as director with effect from the date of the EGM. RESOLUTION 3: That it be proposed to the Nominating and Remuneration Committee that Mr. Jan Frederic Moermann be appointed as Non-Independent,Non-Executive Director of the Manager. RESOLUTION 4: That it be proposed to the Nominating and Remuneration Committee that Mr. Peter Kennan be appointed as Independent, Non-Executive Director of the Manager. Details of which are set out in the copy of the Requisition Notice annexed to this Announcement. The Manager has carefully considered the Requisition Notice and wishes to inform the unitholders of Sabana REIT (the "Unitholders") that the Manager will not be convening the Requisitioned EGM and sets out its comments to each of the resolutions proposed in the Requisition Notice as follows: Resolution 1- The Manager intends to seek Unitholders' endorsement of Mr Chan Wai Kheong as independent director at the next Annual General Meeting which is in line with the direction from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The timing for seeking Unitholders' endorsement is a matter to be determined by the Manager at its discretion. We would also like to address below the allegations (in quotes) raised by Q&BC in relation to Mr Chan in the Requisition Notice. 1

"Quarz and Black Crane have expressed our reservations on numerous occasions to Sabana REIT Manager (and the board) on the unsuitability of the appointment of Mr Chan Wai Kheong as a director of Sabana REIT manager. After Mr Chan was initially proposed as one of the candidates, we have conducted further due diligence which revealed several facts about Mr Chan which we have communicated to the management and board of Sabana REIT Manager." The Manager would like to state its total surprise by the objections raised by Q&BC in the Requisition Notice since Mr Chan Wai Kheong was one of the nominees for independent director that Quarz Capital had proposed to the Manager. These nominees were proposed after Q&BC had objected to the appointment of Mr Yeo Wee Kiong and Mr Willy Shee who had since resigned. Further, none of the "key critical issues" raised in the Requisition Notice as the grounds for their present objection after their "further due diligence" are surprising as they are entirely public information so Quarz and Black Crane would have known this before they proposed Mr Chan as independent director for the consideration of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") of the Manager. Mr Chan was eventually selected based on his credentials, experience and qualifications, given that Mr Chan has more than 35 years' management and operational experience in the financial sector and was last Managing Director at Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd prior to founding fund management company Charlie Chan Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. in 2011. We now address each of the "key critical issues" Q&BC have identified as reasons for the potential unsuitability of Mr Chan as independent director. "Mr Chan is a substantial (4 th largest) unitholder of AIMS APAC REIT, having more than 5% of direct and deemed interest in the REIT (amounting to approximately ~S$50million). In contrast, his direct and deemed interest in Sabana REIT only amounts to ~S$2million (~0.4% unitholding)." Based on the independence requirements in the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations (the "SFLCBR") and the Code of Corporate Governance 2018 (the "CG Code"), the regulations and listing rules do not regard a director to be non- independent by virtue only of his investment in another REIT even if that other REIT is a competitor. This is so even though Mr Chan is a substantial unitholder in AIMS APAC REIT holding 5.04% as at 29 June 2020 as disclosed in the annual report of AIMS APAC REIT for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 as Mr Chan is not on the board of the manager of AIMS APAC REIT and is not involved in the management of AIMS APAC REIT. It is not uncommon for listed companies to appoint substantial shareholders of other companies (even if they are competitors) as independent directors, given the experience and expertise that these independent shareholders would bring to the table. There is no conflict so long as such substantial shareholders are also not involved in the management of those companies that may be competitors. Hence the concern raised by the requisitionists that Mr Chan will be privy to critical and confidential information relating to Sabana REIT's asset portfolio, its future strategy, as well as divestment and acquisitions plans will not arise. As a director, Mr Chan 2

will be subject to strict fiduciary duty under the Securities and Futures Act to prioritise the interests of Sabana REIT and its unitholders. As such, the mere fact that Mr Chan is a substantial unitholder in AIMS APAC REIT does not make him non-independent under the SFLCBR and the CG Code. It appears Mr Chan had prior significant business dealings with ESR Cayman. Its[It] appears ESR Cayman paid Mr Chan a substantial premium of more than ~30% (premium of ~$21.8million) for his stake in ESR REIT when compared to the market volume average weighted unit price of the REIT in 2016. The price paid by ESR Cayman to Mr Chan was also a substantial premium of ~28% to the 50-day moving average of ESR REIT's price on the date of the transaction in Feb 2017. Under Regulation 13G(2) of the SFLCBR and the CG Code, the relevant period in assessing the business relationship between a director and a related corporation of the REIT Manager is the current year in which the director is proposed to be appointed as an independent director and the immediately preceding financial year of the REIT Manager. In this case, the business dealings mentioned in the Relevant Email took place in February 2017 which is more than four years ago before his appointment as an independent director on 2 June 2021 and hence outside the relevant period. Hence, Mr Chan's business dealings do not fall within the prescribed categories of non-independence. Further, we wish to reiterate that in this case, Mr Chan was proposed by the requisitionists and not ESR Cayman. The fact that the requisitionists had put up his name and in less than one month after he was appointed as director on 2 June 2021, they are now objecting to his appointment as director on the ground that he has a business dealing with ESR Cayman more than 4 years ago when this is public information is irresponsible of the requisitionists. Potential Lack of Independence of the Current Board of Directors The requisitionists also alleged the potential lack of independence of the current board of directors and to improve this lack of independence of the current board of directors, they are now proposing to have their senior executives, Mr Jan Frederic Moermann, the CEO and CIO of Quarz and Mr Peter Kennan, the CEO and CIO of Black Crane appointed to the board of the Manager. The Manager would point out that this is somewhat contradictory to their stated concern over the lack of independence of the Board. Mr Moermann is proposed to be a non-independent director (as he is an employee of Quarz, a substantial unitholder of Sabana REIT) while Mr Kennan is to be appointed as an independent director. One of the clear categories in which a person is regarded to be non-independent under the SFLCBR and the CG Code is where he is an employee of a substantial unitholder of a REIT or is accustomed or under an obligation, whether formal or informal, to act in accordance with the directions, instructions or wishes of the substantial unitholder. 3

By putting forward these two individuals who are each CEO and CIO of each requisitionist, one of whom is also a substantial unitholder, this will in fact dilute the overall independence of the board of directors of the Manager. Resolution 2- The Manager is of the view that this resolution is redundant as Mr Chan will cease to be a director of the Manager if the resolution to endorse Mr Chan as director is not passed. Resolutions 3 and 4- The Manager is of the view that these resolutions are redundant. The Manager wishes to point out that the appointment and selection of a director fall within the purview and discretion of the NRC and the Board of the Manager. By Order of the Board Sabana Real Estate Investment Management Pte. Ltd. (Company Registration Number: 201005493K, Capital Markets Services Licence No: CMS100169) As manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Han Yong Lee (Donald) Chief Executive Officer 28 June 2021 4

