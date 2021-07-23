REPL::Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP::Choice 07/23/2021 | 12:58am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (a real estate investment trust constituted on 29 October 2010 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore) ANNOUNCEMENT (I) NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE DATE AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE APPLICATION OF DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN TO THE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE DISTRIBUTION PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sabana REIT", and the unitholders of Sabana REIT, the "Unitholders") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 30 July 2021 (the "Books Closure Date" or "Record Date") to determine Unitholders' entitlements to Sabana REIT's distribution. Sabana REIT has announced a distribution of 1.48 cents per unit in Sabana REIT ("Unit") for the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 (the "Distribution"), comprising wholly taxable income distribution. Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with Units as at the Books Closure Date will be entitled to the Distribution to be paid on or around 20 September 2021. DECLARATION FOR SINGAPORE TAX PURPOSES 1. HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, as trustee of Sabana REIT (the "Trustee") and Sabana Real Estate Investment Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Sabana REIT (the "Manager"), will not deduct tax from distributions made out of Sabana REIT's taxable income that is not taxed at Sabana REIT's level to: Unitholders who are individuals and who hold the units either in their sole names or jointly with other individuals; Unitholders which are companies incorporated and tax resident in Singapore; Unitholders which are Singapore branches of foreign companies; Unitholders which are body of persons (excluding companies or partnerships) constituted or registered in Singapore, such as: institutions, authorities, persons or funds specified in the First Schedule to the Income Tax Act, Chapter 134 of Singapore; co-operative societies registered under the Co-operative Societies Act, Chapter 62 of Singapore; trade unions registered under the Trade Unions Act, Chapter 333 of Singapore; charities registered under the Charities Act, Chapter 37 of Singapore or 1 established by an Act of Parliament; town councils; and statutory boards. Unitholders which are international organisations that are exempt from tax on distributions from the Trustee by reason of an order made under the International Organisations (Immunities and Privileges) Act, Chapter 145 of Singapore; and Unitholders which are real estate investment trust exchange-traded funds which have been accorded the tax transparency treatment. 2. For distributions made to classes of Unitholders that do not fall within the categories stated under Note 1 above, the Trustee and the Manager will deduct tax at the rate of 10% if the Unitholders are: foreign non-individual investors - for distributions made during the period from 18 February 2005 to 31 December 2025; or foreign funds - for distributions made during the period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2025. A foreign non-individual investor is one who is not a resident of Singapore for income tax purposes and: who does not have a permanent establishment in Singapore; or who carries on any operation in Singapore through a permanent establishment in Singapore, where the funds used to acquire the units in Sabana REIT are not obtained from that operation. A foreign fund is one that qualifies for tax exemption under section 13CA, 13X, or 13Y of the Income Tax Act that is not a resident of Singapore for income tax purposes and: does not have a permanent establishment in Singapore (other than a fund manager in Singapore); or carries on any operation in Singapore through a permanent establishment in Singapore (other than a fund manager in Singapore), where the funds used to acquire the units in Sabana REIT are not obtained from that operation. 3. Unitholders are required to complete the applicable Section A, B or C of the "Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes Form A" ("Form A") if they fall within the categories‐ (b) to (f) stated under Note 1 above or Section D of Form A if they qualify as a foreign non individual investor / foreign fund as described under Note 2 above. The Trustee and the Manager will rely on the declarations made in Form A to determine (i) if tax is to be deducted for the categories of Unitholders listed in Note 1(b) to Note 1(f) above; and (ii) if tax is to be deducted at the rate of 10% for distributions to qualifying foreign non-individual investors / foreign fund. 2 Unitholders who fall within class (a) under Note 1 above are not required to submit Form A. Unitholders who do not fall within the classes of Unitholders listed in Note 1 and Note 2 of above can choose not to return Form A as tax will be deducted from the distributions made to them at the prevailing corporate tax rate in any case. The Trustee and the Manager will deduct tax at the prevailing corporate tax rate from distributions made out of Sabana REIT's taxable income that are not taxed at Sabana REIT's level, in respect of Units held by depository agents except where the beneficial

owners of these Units are: individuals and the Units are not held through a partnership in Singapore; qualifying Unitholders (as listed in the categories in Note 1(b) to Note 1(f) above); or qualifying foreign non-individual investors / foreign funds (as defined under Note 2 above). For Units held through the depository agents, the depository agents must complete the "Declaration by Depository Agents for Singapore Tax Purposes Form" ("Form B") and its annexes (Annex 1 for individuals, Annexes 2 and 2.1 for qualifying Unitholders and Annex 3 for foreign non-individuals / foreign funds). Form A and Form B (and its annexes) will be sent to Unitholders and depository agents respectively, by Sabana REIT's unit registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. (the " Unit Registrar ") on or around 12 August 2021. Unitholders (Form A) and the depository agents (Form B and its annexes) will have to complete the forms legibly and send it to the Unit Registrar such that it is received by 5.00 p.m. on 27 August 2021. The Trustee and the Manager will rely on the declarations made in Form A and Form B to determine if tax is to be deducted. Failure to comply with any of these requirements will render Form A and Form B invalid and the Trustee and the Manager will be obliged to deduct the appropriate amount of tax from the distribution in respect of which this announcement is made. Unitholders who hold units under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (" CPFIS ") and the Supplementary Retirement Scheme (" SRS ") do not have to return any form as they

will receive gross distributions as long as the distributions are paid to their respective CPFIS and SRS accounts. DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN The Manager wishes to announce that the distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRP") will apply to the Distribution. The DRP provides Unitholders with the option to receive their Distribution, either in the form of Units or cash or a combination of both. A Unitholder will have the following options in respect of his Distribution: 3 2 3 1 2. • Manager will, at its discretion, send to each Unitholder and through which each Unitholder may indicate whether they Overseas Unitholders Only Unitholders with Singapore registered addresses will be eligible to participate in the DRP. For practical reasons and to avoid any violation of the securities laws applicable in countries outside Singapore where Unitholders may have their registered addresses, the DRP will not be offered to Overseas Unitholders (as defined in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan Statement). Overseas Unitholders who wish to be eligible to participate in the DRP should provide an address in Singapore for the service of notices and documents to the Manager c/o CDP, 9 North Buona Vista Drive, #01-19/20 The Metropolis, Singapore 138588, not later than three Market Days prior to the Books Closure Date. Unitholders should note that all correspondences and notices will be sent to their last registered addresses with CDP. Unitholders which are subject to the laws and regulations of jurisdictions outside Singapore shall, in participating in the DRP, be deemed to have complied with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements of the relevant jurisdictions. Where deduction of income tax is applicable and the Unitholders elect to receive the distributions in Units, the number of Units to be allotted under the DRP will be computed " Notice of Election " means the one or more notices of election (in such form as the Manager may approve) which the Participation in the DRP is voluntary and Unitholders may elect to participate in respect of all or part of their unitholdings in Sabana REIT. Units to be issued under the DRP will be issued under the specific unit issue mandate obtained from Unitholders at the annual general meeting of Sabana REIT held on 27 April 2021. A statement, containing the terms and conditions of the DRP, is attached in the Appendix (the " Distribution Reinvestment Plan Statement "). 1. Notice of Election The Notices of Election 1 in relation to the DRP will be sent to Unitholders registered in the Depository Register 2 as at the Books Closure Date, on 30 July 2021. Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRP will have to complete the Notice of Election and send it to the Manager c/o the Unit Registrar at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 (Telephone number: +65 6536 5355), such that it is received by 5.00 p.m. on 27 August 2021. Unitholders who wish to receive their Distribution in cash need not take any action. Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRP and do not receive the Notice of Election within three Market Days 3 after the expected date of despatch on 12 August 2021 may obtain a copy from CDP. elect to receive a cash distribution on his existing Units held; or elect to receive an allotment of Units credited as fully paid in lieu of the cash amount of the distribution entitlement for the distribution period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 only; or elect to receive an allotment of Units credited as fully paid in lieu of part of the cash amount of the distribution entitlement and the remaining distribution entitlement in cash. • • wish to participate in the DRP. "Depository Register" shall have the meaning ascribed to it in the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore. "Market Day" means a day on which Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") is open for trading in securities. 4 based on the distributions net of tax deducted. 3. Issue Price The Manager will announce further details on the application of the DRP to the Distribution, including the issue price of new Units for this DRP, in due course. IMPORTANT REMINDER Unitholders and depository agents must complete and return the "Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes Form A and Form B (and its annexes)" and Notice of Election, respectively to the Unit Registrar's office by 5.00 p.m. on 27 August 2021 in order to receive the Distribution either at gross or at net (after deduction of tax at 10%) as described above. DECLARATION IN INCOME TAX RETURN The distribution is considered as income for the year 2021. Beneficial owners of the distribution, other than those who are exempt from tax on the distribution or who are entitled to the reduced tax rate of 10%, are required to declare the gross amount of the taxable income component of the distribution as taxable income in their Singapore income tax return for the year of assessment 2022. LAST DATE AND TIME FOR RETURN OF FORMS Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. will despatch the relevant forms to Unitholders on or around 12 August 2021. Unitholders and depository agents must complete and return the applicable form to Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. by 27 August 2021 at 5.00 p.m. in order to receive the taxable income component of the Distribution either at gross or at net (after deduction of tax at 10%) as described above. IMPORTANT INDICATIVE DATES AND TIMES Unitholders should note the following important indicative dates and events: Date/Deadline Event Wednesday, 28 July 2021 Last date that the Units are quoted on a "cum"- distribution basis Thursday, 29 July 2021 Units will be traded ex-dividend Friday, 30 July 2021 at 5.00 p.m. Closing of the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders Friday, 30 July 2021 Date of announcement of Issue Price 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 