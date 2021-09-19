Log in
    M1GU   SG2C57965205

SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(M1GU)
Replace - Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options

09/19/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Announcement Title Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 20, 2021 0:15
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG210722DVOPHJ3K
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Financial Year End 31/12/2021
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0148
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/01/2021 TO 30/06/2021
Number of Days 181
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Sabana REIT has announced a distribution of SGD0.0148 per Unit for the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021, comprising wholly taxable income distribution.
Taxation Conditions Please see attached for details. Tax will be deducted at source from taxable component in certain circumstances.
Additional Text This replacement announcement supersedes the earlier Announcement made on 22 July 2021 (Announcement Reference No. SG210722DVOPHJ3K).
Additional Text This announcement should be read together with the earlier General Announcement made on 30 July 2021 (Announcement Reference No. SG210730OTHRFO49).
Additional Text Please refer to the attached announcement of Despatch of Notices of Election and Tax Declaration Forms.
Additional Text Please refer to the attached announcement on the allotment, issue and listing of new units under DRP.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 30/07/2021 17:00:00
Ex Date 29/07/2021
Option 1-Cash Payment Details
Election Period 12/08/2021 TO 27/08/2021
Default Option No
Option Currency Singapore Dollar
Payment Type Tax Not Applicable
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0148
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0148
Pay Date 20/09/2021
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Option 2-Cash Payment Details
Election Period 12/08/2021 TO 27/08/2021
Default Option No
Option Currency Singapore Dollar
Payment Type Payment Rate in Net
Taxable Yes
Tax Rate(%) 10
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0148
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.01332
Pay Date 20/09/2021
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Option 3-Cash Payment Details
Election Period 12/08/2021 TO 27/08/2021
Default Option Yes
Option Currency Singapore Dollar
Payment Type Payment Rate in Net
Taxable Yes
Tax Rate(%) 17
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0148
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.012284
Pay Date 20/09/2021
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Security Option Details
Election Period 12/08/2021 TO 27/08/2021
New Security ISIN SG2C57965205
New Security Name SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT REIT
Security Not Found No
Fractional Disposition Method Round down fraction to last full unit
Issue/ Reinvestment Price SGD 0.4229
Security Credit Date 20/09/2021
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 254,009 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 121,478 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 468,042 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 110,891 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 16:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
