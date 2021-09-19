Replace - Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options

Announcement Title Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP

Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 20, 2021 0:15

Status Replace

Corporate Action Reference SG210722DVOPHJ3K

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)

Designation Chief Executive Officer

Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable

Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim

Financial Year End 31/12/2021

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0148

Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/01/2021 TO 30/06/2021

Number of Days 181

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text Sabana REIT has announced a distribution of SGD0.0148 per Unit for the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021, comprising wholly taxable income distribution.

Taxation Conditions Please see attached for details. Tax will be deducted at source from taxable component in certain circumstances.

Additional Text This replacement announcement supersedes the earlier Announcement made on 22 July 2021 (Announcement Reference No. SG210722DVOPHJ3K).

Additional Text This announcement should be read together with the earlier General Announcement made on 30 July 2021 (Announcement Reference No. SG210730OTHRFO49).

Additional Text Please refer to the attached announcement of Despatch of Notices of Election and Tax Declaration Forms.

Additional Text Please refer to the attached announcement on the allotment, issue and listing of new units under DRP.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 30/07/2021 17:00:00

Ex Date 29/07/2021

Option 1-Cash Payment Details

Election Period 12/08/2021 TO 27/08/2021

Default Option No

Option Currency Singapore Dollar

Payment Type Tax Not Applicable

Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0148

Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0148

Pay Date 20/09/2021

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate

Option 2-Cash Payment Details

Election Period 12/08/2021 TO 27/08/2021

Default Option No

Option Currency Singapore Dollar

Payment Type Payment Rate in Net

Taxable Yes

Tax Rate(%) 10

Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0148

Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.01332

Pay Date 20/09/2021

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate

Option 3-Cash Payment Details

Election Period 12/08/2021 TO 27/08/2021

Default Option Yes

Option Currency Singapore Dollar

Payment Type Payment Rate in Net

Taxable Yes

Tax Rate(%) 17

Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0148

Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.012284

Pay Date 20/09/2021

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate

Security Option Details

Election Period 12/08/2021 TO 27/08/2021

New Security ISIN SG2C57965205

New Security Name SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT REIT

Security Not Found No

Fractional Disposition Method Round down fraction to last full unit

Issue/ Reinvestment Price SGD 0.4229

Security Credit Date 20/09/2021

