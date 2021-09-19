Replace - Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options

|
Announcement Title
Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 20, 2021 0:15
Status
Replace
Corporate Action Reference
SG210722DVOPHJ3K
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Financial Year End
31/12/2021
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0148
Dividend/ Distribution Period
01/01/2021 TO 30/06/2021
Number of Days
181
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Sabana REIT has announced a distribution of SGD0.0148 per Unit for the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021, comprising wholly taxable income distribution.
Taxation Conditions
Please see attached for details. Tax will be deducted at source from taxable component in certain circumstances.
Additional Text
This replacement announcement supersedes the earlier Announcement made on 22 July 2021 (Announcement Reference No. SG210722DVOPHJ3K).
Additional Text
This announcement should be read together with the earlier General Announcement made on 30 July 2021 (Announcement Reference No. SG210730OTHRFO49).
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached announcement of Despatch of Notices of Election and Tax Declaration Forms.
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached announcement on the allotment, issue and listing of new units under DRP.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
30/07/2021 17:00:00
Ex Date
29/07/2021
Option 1-Cash Payment Details
Election Period
12/08/2021 TO 27/08/2021
Default Option
No
Option Currency
Singapore Dollar
Payment Type
Tax Not Applicable
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0148
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0148
Pay Date
20/09/2021
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Option 2-Cash Payment Details
Election Period
12/08/2021 TO 27/08/2021
Default Option
No
Option Currency
Singapore Dollar
Payment Type
Payment Rate in Net
Taxable
Yes
Tax Rate(%)
10
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0148
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.01332
Pay Date
20/09/2021
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Option 3-Cash Payment Details
Election Period
12/08/2021 TO 27/08/2021
Default Option
Yes
Option Currency
Singapore Dollar
Payment Type
Payment Rate in Net
Taxable
Yes
Tax Rate(%)
17
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0148
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.012284
Pay Date
20/09/2021
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Security Option Details
Election Period
12/08/2021 TO 27/08/2021
New Security ISIN
SG2C57965205
New Security Name
SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT REIT
Security Not Found
No
Fractional Disposition Method
Round down fraction to last full unit
Issue/ Reinvestment Price
SGD 0.4229
Security Credit Date
20/09/2021
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities