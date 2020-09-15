Log in
Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Disclosure Of Interest/Change In Interest Of Substantial Unitholder(s)

09/15/2020 | 06:00am EDT
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 15, 2020 17:46
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Interest/Change in Interest of Substantial Unitholder(s)
Announcement Reference SG200915OTHRDDFO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 14/09/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 38,838 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:59:04 UTC
