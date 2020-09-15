Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Disclosure Of Interest/Change In Interest Of Substantial Unitholder(s)
0
09/15/2020 | 06:00am EDT
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 15, 2020 17:46
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Disclosure of Interest/Change in Interest of Substantial Unitholder(s)
Announcement Reference
SG200915OTHRDDFO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:59:04 UTC
0
All news about SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST