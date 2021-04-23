Log in
    M1GU   SG2C57965205

SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(M1GU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Responses To Questions From Sias

04/23/2021 | 12:06am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 23, 2021 12:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Responses to Questions from SIAS
Announcement Reference SG210423OTHRIP42
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee (Donald)
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 349,918 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 04:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 76,8 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
Net income 2021 27,4 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net Debt 2021 295 M 222 M 222 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 6,60%
Capitalization 458 M 345 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
EV / Sales 2022 9,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,45 SGD
Last Close Price 0,44 SGD
Spread / Highest target 2,90%
Spread / Average Target 2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Han Yong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Wei Huang Lim Senior Vice President-Finance
Cheong Hin Tan Chairman
Meow Cheng Siow Head of Investments & Asset Management
Heng Tew Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST22.54%333
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)12.35%112 379
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)14.96%79 090
PUBLIC STORAGE18.38%47 782
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION3.51%31 829
WELLTOWER INC.18.17%31 782
