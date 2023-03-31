Sabien Technology : Interims FY23

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF

THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310

31 March 2023

Sabien Technology Group Plc

("Sabien", the "Company" or the "Group")

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2022

Sabien Technology Group plc (AIM: SNT), the company focused on a green aggregation strategy, today announces its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022 (the "Period"). Comparative figures are shown for the comparable period in the previous financial year unless otherwise stated:

Financial highlights

6 months to 6 months to Year to 31 December 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 Sales revenue 238 121 679 £'000 Sales orders received 212 246 889 £'000 Sales invoices raised 189 129 831 M2G Cloud connect systems sold No. 50 31 262 M2G systems sold (non-Cloud) No. 10 15 108 £'000 Sales from Alliance Partners 47 6 60 Gross profit margin % 51% 62% 66% £'000 Net loss after tax (437) (570) (743) £'000 Cash at end of period 354 624 573 Company Highlights .

• £500k gross placing and £100k oversubscribed broker option in August 2022.

• Sales orders received for the period 1 January 2023 - 30 March 2023 of £767k (same period in prior year £301k).

• Total sales orders received for the year-to-date period to 30 March 2023 £979k (same period in prior year £547k).

• Sales invoices of £1.01m in the year-to-date period to 4 April 2023 (same period in prior year £506k)

• Cash £485k at 30 March 2023 (£325k at 31 March 2023).

Executive Chairman's Statement

Sabien entered the financial year 2022/3 poised to deliver further on its "Green" strategy.

Since 30th June 2022, the Group has developed successfully its M2G offer to the important commercial heating market while, at the same time, making significant progress in the evolution of b.grn, the Special Purpose Vehicle ("SPV"), in which Sabien holds an interest in, designed to provide fuel products and naphtha from recycling waste plastic.

M2G Business

The Board of Sabien considers the M2G Cloud solution to be a step change in Sabien's history, evidenced by universally positive feedback being received by customers and potential customers alike. The solution enjoys a short sales cycle, leveraging industry leading analytics into the existing significant cost and CO2 savings already provided by M2G to customers. M2G's ability to demonstrate almost instantaneous CO2 savings upon implementing the M2G Cloud solution, as well as a range of unique next generation boiler analytics, is at the heart of the accelerated sales cycle. Previously, and often, Sabien had to demonstrate savings over lengthy pilot tests. The advent of the Cloud solution renders customer cost savings instantly visible, and directly addresses Environmental Social and Governance ("ESG") requirements and goals.

The improved feedback and accelerated sales cycle are being reflected in sales, orders and billings. For the six months ended 31 December 2022, Sabien recognised revenue of over £0.20m, an increase of 1.5x on the comparative period (£0.08m). Once the billing of the government order announced on 28 March 2023 has been completed as planned by 4 April 2023, Sabien will have billed in excess of £1.01m in revenue so far for the 2023 financial year, an increase of £0.18m or growth of over 20% on the full previous financial year. Additionally in the first 9 months of the financial year, Sabien has received orders of £0.98m, 10% greater than the £0.89m orders received for the entire previous financial year. Revenue recognition of orders received, and invoices raised will be dependent on the ability to procure M2G Cloud Connect units. Lead times remain significantly extended due to the availability of microchips in the market, are however beginning to improve. Gross margin at 51% was lower than the historical level of in excess of 70% during the period. Sabien is incurring fixed cloud support costs that are not currently being fulling recovered. As the M2G Cloud Connect rollout continues, and with the launch of the next generation M2G Evo, gross margin will improve.

This strong billing and order performance has been driven by an equally strong sales effort. In the period under review, Sabien has developed relationships with new partners; notably Amber Energy and Empiric Student Property Plc (£0.09m billed YTD March 2023). Existing customers have also accelerated their involvement with M2G. CBRE has generated £0.16m from 13 separate projects including recurring cloud revenue while the Company has achieved further orders from its existing HM Government department customer, with a total £668k YTD March 2023 compared to £264k in the comparative period.

COF / b.grn Business

Sabien Board members and elements of the management team are visiting South Korea at the end of March 2023 and early April 2023. The purpose of this visit is to further strengthen the relationship between Sabien and City Oil Field Inc, ("COF"). COF is the inventor and vendor of a unique catalyst-driven, plastic-to-oil technology for which Sabien is the exclusive UK and non-exclusive worldwide sales agent.

During the visit Sabien will introduce senior representatives of a leading UK university's material science department. It is expected these Professors will be engaged on a research project initiated by Sabien to verify and further investigate the COF technology. In addition,the team will be joined by a major US commodities trading and energy investment company which is carrying out due diligence on the technology with a view to funding an initial technology rollout for Sabien's associated joint-venture operating company; b.grn Group Ltd. Finally, a potential African customer for b.grn is joining the visit to carry out specific due diligence relevant to that region's resources and needs.

With the forthcoming research project, strategic partners in place, and advanced discussions ongoing with key funding partners, the Board considers that b.grn has assembled the fundamental building blocks of a successful business model.

Proton UK Business

Sabien owns a licence to develop an up to 20 tonne per day UK onshore hydrogen facility. The Group has not focussed on the opportunity during the Period as the target oil field owners have focussed on maximising short term oil production given current world oil prices. The Board considers the Proton project continues to hold strong prospects for the Group but is not a current area of focus.

Sabien is also actively working with Proton to develop its option to install a COF plant at Proton's Saskatchewan site. Sabien and Proton have discussed various options for the sale of the offtake oil from the COF process and both teams are motivated to develop the first North American COF installation.

Aeristech investment

Sabien invested £100k in Aeristech in February 2021 at a price of £2.40 per share. The investment was made to support Aeristech's development of e-boost technologies for hydrogen fuel cell, hybrid electric, and internal combustion engine powertrains. Since Sabien's investment, Aeristech has made excellent progress in developing its customer base and has continued to raise funds at up to £3.00 per share.

Summary

The Board of Sabien considers the first half of the financial year 2022/3 to be of significant strategic importance to the prospects for the Group. Its M2G business has surpassed expectations in terms of both billings and orders, underpinned by the successful deployment of the Cloud solution. b.grn has developed further its relationship with COF while establishing a base of operations via the securing of key partnerships in multiple geographies. Both Proton and Aeristech have demonstrated consistently the potential which determined Sabien's initial investment and underpin its continued support.

Looking to the final quarter of the current financial year, the Board believes that the momentum evident in the 9-months to date is built on solid foundations; orders secured, billings made, and prospects enhanced.

Richard Parris

Executive Chairman

31 March 2023

