(Alliance News) - Sabien Technology Group PLC on Wednesday said its gas boiler energy saving solutions arm M2G has installed its Cloud Connect system at Hampton Court Palace, west London.

The London-based company, focused on green technologies such as plastic-to-oil recycling and CO2 mitigation for commercial and residential boilers, said M2G has deployed its Cloud Connect system for use within a greenhouse boiler system.

Sabien Technology said Cloud Connect "provides real-time analysis of the efficiency improvements and cost savings without having to affect the fabric of the buildings".

Hampton Court was the home of English rulers including Henry VIII and William and Mary. The buildings date from the 16th century.

"Given the listed status of much of the estate, Cloud Connect's non-intrusive installation and instant savings, is a key solution for Historic Royal Palaces in pursuing its gas reduction aims at Hampton Court Palace," the company said.

Sabien Technology said it is the second time that Historic Royal Palaces has had M2G Cloud Connect deployed. The system is also in place at the Tower of London, it said, being used throughout the estate as part of its ongoing energy management.

"The green agenda is evolving. Technological applications, such as M2G Cloud Connect, are now being deployed in settings which, only recently, would not have been considered capable of achieving efficiencies. Thus, managing the energy transition need not be the preserve of the new build but can be effected in almost every part of the built environment," said Sabien Technologies Executive Chair Richard Parris.

"While the revenues from this installation will not substantially impact revenues in the current financial year, Sabien and M2G are pleased to be working with Historic Royal Palaces in this regard. We look forward to further such collaborations, both directly and with those who serve the estate."

Historic Royal Palaces Energies Future Engineer Jack Harper commented: "The M2G Cloud Connect system was seamlessly installed by Sabien Engineers within a single day, without any disruption or downtime to the existing system or building fabric. I am genuinely impressed with the product as I can easily monitor the savings performance through my dashboard and am looking at more install locations early 2024."

Shares in Sabien Technology were up 2.4% to 8.70 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.