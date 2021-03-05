Sabien Technology : E-Communication reply slip March 2021

SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 05568060)

ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS REPLY SLIP

ONLY COMPLETE BELOW IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO RECEIVE DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION BY ELECTRONIC MEANS AND ELECT TO CONTINUE TO RECEIVE DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION IN HARD COPY FROM THE COMPANY BY POST

I/We elect to continue to receive documents and information in hard copy from the Company by post.

Signed ………………………………… ... Date …………………………………………

Name (print) …………………………………… ...

Address ………………………………………… ..

…………………………………………………… .

…………………………………………………… .

…………………………………………………… .

…………………………………………………… .

PLEASE RETURN THIS ENTIRE FORM TO:

SHARE REGISTRARS LTD, THE COURTYARD, 17 WEST STREET, FARNHAM, SURREY, GU9 7DR.

OR BY EMAIL TO:

voting@shareregistrars.uk.com