SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC    SNT   GB00B1FPCD38

SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(SNT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/05 11:08:32 am
0.1088 GBX   -7.40%
10:55aSABIEN TECHNOLOGY  : Proxy form March 2021
10:55aSABIEN TECHNOLOGY  : E-Communication reply slip March 2021
05:38aSABIEN TECHNOLOGY  : Appoints CFO
Sabien Technology : E-Communication reply slip March 2021

03/05/2021 | 10:55am EST
SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 05568060)

ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS REPLY SLIP

ONLY COMPLETE BELOW IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO RECEIVE DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION BY ELECTRONIC MEANS AND ELECT TO CONTINUE TO RECEIVE DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION IN HARD COPY FROM THE COMPANY BY POST

I/We elect to continue to receive documents and information in hard copy from the Company by post.

Signed ………………………………… ... Date …………………………………………

Name (print) …………………………………… ...

Address ………………………………………… ..

…………………………………………………… .

…………………………………………………… .

…………………………………………………… .

…………………………………………………… .

PLEASE RETURN THIS ENTIRE FORM TO:

SHARE REGISTRARS LTD, THE COURTYARD, 17 WEST STREET, FARNHAM, SURREY, GU9 7DR.

OR BY EMAIL TO:

voting@shareregistrars.uk.com

Disclaimer

Sabien Technology Group plc published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 15:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,45 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
Net income 2020 -1,41 M -1,95 M -1,95 M
Net cash 2020 0,60 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,12 M 7,16 M 7,07 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,06x
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 20,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Sutcliffe Finance Director & Secretary
Richard Arthur Parris Executive Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Tony Willis Director-Technical
Charles Edouard Goodfellow Independent Non-Executive Director
Ranald Howard McGregor-Smith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC0.00%7
SMC CORPORATION0.95%38 824
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.04%24 799
COGNEX CORPORATION-1.05%13 565
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-3.49%10 464
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.0.21%8 325
