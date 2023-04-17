Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sabien Technology Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNT   GB00BN6JG812

SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(SNT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:19:10 2023-04-17 am EDT
16.50 GBX   +6.45%
07:14aSabien Technology's b.grn to deliver Midlands recycling project
AN
04/05Hilton Food CEO elect buys shares following results
AN
03/31Parkmead profit hurt by impairment; Shearwater warns
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabien Technology's b.grn to deliver Midlands recycling project

04/17/2023 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Sabien Technology Group PLC on Monday said investee b.grn Group signed a deal to deliver a recycling project cluster plan in the Midlands.

The London-based green aggregation strategy solutions provider said its 33%-owned special purpose vehicle b.grn Group signed the deal with City Oil Field, Hanyang Corp and Woori Technology.

COF is a technology firm which focuses on the sustainable recycling of plastics. Hanyang is a Seoul-based international construction, project development and energy company with operations in the US and Europe. Woori focuses on power generation and transport and is already an existing partner of COF.

The deal comes after b.grn entered a binding contract with COF for the first 24 tonne plastic-to-oil recycling plant using COF's regenerated green oil system in the Midlands, which treats end-of-life plastics.

The recycling cluster project "combines a COF plastic-to-oil plant, equipped with green smart farm technology which utilises waste heat energy from the recycling plant," Sabien Technology explained.

Sabien Technology's Chief Scientific Officer Athan Fox, said: "In co-operation with the partners now joining the recycling cluster projects, we believe that Sabien, b.grn, and COF are building 'true' recycling in the UK and beyond."

Sabien Technology shares were trading 6.5% at 16.50 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.76% 85.723 Delayed Quote.0.51%
SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC 6.45% 16.5 Delayed Quote.44.19%
WOORI TECHNOLOGY, INC. 0.61% 1484 End-of-day quote.14.59%
WTI -0.41% 82.119 Delayed Quote.2.60%
All news about SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
07:14aSabien Technology's b.grn to deliver Midlands recycling project
AN
04/05Hilton Food CEO elect buys shares following results
AN
03/31Parkmead profit hurt by impairment; Shearwater warns
AN
03/31Earnings Flash (SNT.L) SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP238,000
MT
03/31Earnings Flash (SNT.L) SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-2.12
MT
03/31Sabien Technology : Interims FY23
PU
03/31Sabien Technology Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/28TRADING UPDATE: Sabien Technology contract wins, Amaroq inks financing
AN
03/28FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Slightly Up as Share Rally Runs Out of Steam
DJ
03/28Carnival's Soft FY23 Guidance Could be Conservative
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,68 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
Net income 2022 -0,74 M -0,92 M -0,92 M
Net cash 2022 0,33 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,36 M 4,18 M 4,18 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sabien Technology Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward Michael Sutcliffe CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Richard Arthur Parris Executive Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Tony Willis Director-Technical
Athan Fox Chief Scientific Officer
Charles Edouard Goodfellow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABIEN TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC44.19%4
SMC CORPORATION24.34%33 341
COGNEX CORPORATION4.18%8 477
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.9.91%5 737
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-2.58%5 503
WUHAN JINGCE ELECTRONIC GROUP CO.,LTD117.09%4 322
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer