Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBB   CA7852461093

SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP.

(SBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabina Gold & Silver Reports Fatal Accident Near Back River Port Facility

01/17/2022 | 11:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (“Sabina”) or (the “Company”) (SBB – TSX/ SGSVF - OTCQX) regrets to report a fatal accident involving an employee of a contractor employed at the Back River Gold District, Nunavut, Canada.

The accident was reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. local time on January 17, 2022. The individual’s family has been notified.

While clearing snow, a D6 dozer and its operator were lost through the ice approximately 6km from the Port Facility at Bathurst inlet.

The RCMP in Cambridge Bay, Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission and the Mines Inspector have been notified. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

"On behalf of Sabina, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the individual’s family, friends and colleagues," said Bruce McLeod, Sabina’s President & CEO.

Operations at the Back River Project have been temporarily suspended. Sabina will work with the contractor to ensure all the necessary support and assistance will be provided to the individual’s family during this difficult time. The Company will also provide support and counselling to assist our employees and contractors at the camp.

For further information please contact:

Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications:       1 888 648-4218
                                                          nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP.
01/17Sabina Gold & Silver Reports Fatal Accident Near Back River Port Facility
GL
2021Sabina Gold & Silver Honoured to Receive 2022 PDAC Sustainability Award
AQ
2021Sabina gold and silver announces significant progress on project financing
AQ
2021Sabina Gold and Silver Provides Updates on Project Financing for Goose Mine in Nunavut
MT
2021Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Project Financing
GL
2021Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces Significant Progress on Project Financing for the ..
CI
2021Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Interim Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Septembe..
PU
2021Sabina Gold and Silver Offers Update on Activities at Back River Gold District in Nunav..
MT
2021Sabina Gold & Silver Reports Further Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold Dist..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,00 M -3,99 M -3,99 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 467 M 373 M 373 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -467x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,31 CAD
Average target price 3,36 CAD
Spread / Average Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald Bruce McLeod President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wendy Louie Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Walter Thomas Segsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Peter Walsh Independent Director
David A. Fennell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP.-9.66%372
BHP GROUP12.48%168 152
RIO TINTO PLC10.22%121 600
GLENCORE PLC7.56%72 188
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.62%55 007
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.26%35 697