Sabina Gold & Silver : Year End Financials 2021

Consolidated Financial Statements Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Management's Report The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Other information contained in this document has also been prepared by management and is consistent with the data contained in the consolidated financial statements. A system of internal control has been developed and is maintained by management to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and financial information is accurate and reliable. The Board of Directors approves the consolidated financial statements and ensures that management discharges its financial reporting responsibilities. The Board's review is accomplished principally through the Audit Committee, which is composed of non-executive directors. The Audit Committee meets periodically with management and the auditors to review financial reporting and control matters. "Bruce McLeod" "Wendy Louie" President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada March 23, 2022

KPMG LLP PO Box 10426 777 Dunsmuir Street Vancouver BC V7Y 1K3 Canada Telephone (604) 691-3000 Fax (604) 691-3031 INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT To the Shareholders of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("the Entity"), which comprise: the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020;

the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended; and

notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (Hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Entity as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our auditors' report. We are independent of the Entity in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. KPMG LLP is a Canadian limited liability partnership and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. KPMG Canada provides services to KPMG LLP.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our auditors' report. Evaluation of indicators of impairment for long-livednon-financial assets Description of the matter We draw attention to Notes 3(f), 3(g)(ii), 7, 8 and 9 to the financial statements. The carrying amounts of the Entity's long-livednon-financial assets, being its mineral properties, the Hackett silver royalty, and property and equipment, are reviewed each reporting date to determine whether there is any indication of impairment. If any such indication exists, then the asset's recoverable amount is estimated. The balance of these long-livednon-financial assets total $598.3 million at December 31, 2021. Significant judgment is required in assessing indicators of impairment. The Entity completes an evaluation at each reporting period of potential impairment indicators. Why the matter is a key audit matter We identified the evaluation of indicators of impairment for long-livednon-financial assets as a key audit matter. Long-livednon-financial assets are material to the financial statements. Significant auditor judgment is required to evaluate the results of our audit procedures and assess the Entity's evaluation of whether indicators of impairment exist. How the matter was addressed in the audit The following are the primary procedures we performed to address this key audit matter. We evaluated the Entity's analysis of impairment indicators by: Assessing whether the information in the analysis was consistent with information included in Entity's press releases, management's discussion and analysis, and other public filings

Reading updated technical reports for any indicators of impairment arising from changes to estimates of mineral reserves and resources

Inspecting publicly available information for changes in the price of gold and silver commodity prices

Considering evidence obtained in other areas of the audit, including the status of significant mineral licenses and expenditures on mineral properties

Comparing the Entity's market capitalization to the carrying value of its net assets. 2