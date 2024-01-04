Sabio Holdings Inc. is a connected TV (CTV)/over-the-top (OTT) technology and service provider in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and streaming space. The Company's cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Company's portfolio is comprised of Sabio, a transparent content monetization Demand Side Platform (DSP); App Science, a non-panel-based, real-time measurement and attribution software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, and Vidillion, a cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Vidillion Corp., App Science, Inc., and Sabio, Inc.

Sector Software