    SBRA   US78573L1061

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.

(SBRA)
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/21/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it will issue its 2021 second quarter earnings release on August 4, 2021.

A conference call with a simultaneous webcast to discuss the 2021 second quarter results will be held on Thursday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 844-862-3710. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 612-979-9902. The conference ID number is 8140736.

The webcast URL is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yh6f347a. A digital replay of the call will be available on our website at www.sabrahealth.com.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 620 M - -
Net income 2021 150 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 6,54%
Capitalization 3 962 M 3 962 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,95x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,35 $
Average target price 19,79 $
Spread / Average Target 7,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard K. Matros Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harold Wayne Andrews Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Talya Nevo-Hacohen Chief Investment Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig A. Barbarosh Independent Director
Michael J. Foster Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.5.64%4 021
WELLTOWER INC.36.21%35 080
VENTAS, INC.17.35%21 874
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.19.09%18 318
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-3.99%12 057
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.2.70%8 678