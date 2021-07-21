Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it will issue its 2021 second quarter earnings release on August 4, 2021.

A conference call with a simultaneous webcast to discuss the 2021 second quarter results will be held on Thursday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 844-862-3710. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 612-979-9902. The conference ID number is 8140736.

The webcast URL is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yh6f347a. A digital replay of the call will be available on our website at www.sabrahealth.com.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

