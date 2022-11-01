Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBRA   US78573L1061

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.

(SBRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
13.61 USD   -0.37%
04:06pSabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend Nareit's REITworld 2022 Annual Conference
BU
10/24Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
10/10Baird Downgrades Sabra Health Care REIT to Neutral From Outperform
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend Nareit's REITworld 2022 Annual Conference

11/01/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will attend Nareit’s REITworld 2022 Annual Conference November 15-17, 2022, at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, California.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
04:06pSabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend Nareit's REITworld 2022 Annual Conference
BU
10/24Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Con..
BU
10/10Baird Downgrades Sabra Health Care REIT to Neutral From Outperform
MT
09/28Sabra Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report
BU
09/28Sabra Health Care Reit : 2021 ESG Report
PU
08/30Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Est..
BU
08/18Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Skilled Nursing News' RETHINK Conference
BU
08/16SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in SafelyYou's Inaugural Silicon Valley Sen..
BU
08/09Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $17 From $15, Maintain..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 631 M - -
Net income 2022 136 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 8,78%
Capitalization 3 155 M 3 155 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,47x
EV / Sales 2023 8,68x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 13,66 $
Average target price 15,45 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard K. Matros Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Costa CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Talya Nevo-Hacohen Chief Investment Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eliza Gozar Senior Vice President-Investments
Craig A. Barbarosh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.0.89%3 155
WELLTOWER INC.-28.30%28 284
VENTAS-23.45%15 641
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-34.25%12 804
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED-37.71%7 737
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.9.06%7 440