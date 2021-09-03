Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SBRA   US78573L1061

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.

(SBRA)
  Report
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. : to Participate in BMO's 2021 Real Estate Conference

09/03/2021
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Michael Costa, the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, will participate virtually in BMO’s 2021 Real Estate Conference on September 14, 2021.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 615 M - -
Net income 2021 33,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 410 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -127x
Yield 2021 7,39%
Capitalization 3 584 M 3 584 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,74x
EV / Sales 2022 9,33x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Richard K. Matros Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harold Wayne Andrews Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Talya Nevo-Hacohen Chief Investment Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig A. Barbarosh Independent Director
Michael J. Foster Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.-6.56%3 584
WELLTOWER INC.35.79%37 080
VENTAS, INC.15.29%21 558
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.21.14%19 737
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-3.67%12 848
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-6.80%8 086