Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. : to Participate in NAHCA's Virtual CNA Staffing Summit

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the NAHCA’s Virtual CNA Staffing Summit: A Conversation Between CNAs and Industry Leaders on the CNA Staffing Crisis on October 20, 2020.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

