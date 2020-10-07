Log in
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. : to Participate in NAHCA's Virtual CNA Staffing Summit

10/07/2020 | 04:29pm EDT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the NAHCA’s Virtual CNA Staffing Summit: A Conversation Between CNAs and Industry Leaders on the CNA Staffing Crisis on October 20, 2020.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 605 M - -
Net income 2020 144 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 8,44%
Capitalization 3 016 M 3 016 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,22x
EV / Sales 2021 9,02x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,44 $
Last Close Price 14,67 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard K. Matros Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harold Wayne Andrews Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Craig A. Barbarosh Independent Director
Robert A. Ettl Independent Director
Michael J. Foster Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.-31.26%3 016
WELLTOWER INC.-30.72%23 644
VENTAS-23.22%16 539
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-18.04%15 208
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-11.75%9 851
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-25.29%7 181
