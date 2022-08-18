Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SBRA   US78573L1061

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.

(SBRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:00 2022-08-18 pm EDT
16.41 USD   +2.40%
Summary 
Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Skilled Nursing News' RETHINK Conference

08/18/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will participate as a panelist in Skilled Nursing News’ RETHINK Conference on September 1, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
08/16SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in SafelyYou's Inaugural Silicon Valley Sen..
BU
08/09Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $17 From $15, Maintain..
MT
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/03SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT : 2Q22 Supplemental Data
PU
08/03SABRA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS; PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE - F..
PU
08/03SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT : Non-GAAP Reconciliations for June 30, 2022
PU
08/03SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/03SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 626 M - -
Net income 2022 139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 7,49%
Capitalization 3 700 M 3 700 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,71x
EV / Sales 2023 9,23x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
Richard K. Matros Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Costa CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Talya Nevo-Hacohen Chief Investment Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eliza Gozar Senior Vice President-Investments
Craig A. Barbarosh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.18.32%3 700
WELLTOWER INC.-4.90%37 797
VENTAS-1.19%20 189
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-22.06%15 178
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-30.17%9 881
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.12.77%7 812