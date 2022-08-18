Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Skilled Nursing News' RETHINK Conference

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will participate as a panelist in Skilled Nursing News’ RETHINK Conference on September 1, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005033/en/