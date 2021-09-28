Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. : to Participate in the 72nd AHCA / NCAL Convention and Expo

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, will be attending the 72nd AHCA / NCAL Convention and Expo on October 12, 2021 and participating in the Capital Solutions Panel: Financing Strategies for Providers of All Sizes at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Maryland.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005017/en/