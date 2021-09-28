Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SBRA   US78573L1061

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.

(SBRA)
  Report
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. : to Participate in the 72nd AHCA / NCAL Convention and Expo

09/28/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, will be attending the 72nd AHCA / NCAL Convention and Expo on October 12, 2021 and participating in the Capital Solutions Panel: Financing Strategies for Providers of All Sizes at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Maryland.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 605 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 410 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -96,3x
Yield 2021 7,87%
Capitalization 3 365 M 3 365 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,55x
EV / Sales 2022 9,00x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 15,24 $
Average target price 19,14 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard K. Matros Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harold Wayne Andrews Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Talya Nevo-Hacohen Chief Investment Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig A. Barbarosh Independent Director
Michael J. Foster Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.-12.26%3 365
WELLTOWER INC.28.12%34 984
VENTAS, INC.12.93%21 885
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.11.21%18 120
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-4.91%12 181
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-15.42%7 338