  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBRA   US78573L1061

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.

(SBRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
13.20 USD   +5.52%
Sabra Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report

09/28/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today released its second annual Sustainability Report. The report highlights Sabra’s priorities and initiatives on environmental stewardship, social commitment, corporate governance and community service.

“We endeavor to operate efficiently, sustainably and in the best interest of our stakeholders,” said Rick Matros, Sabra’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This past year, we continued to build the foundation for our long-term ESG plans, with one of our most significant achievements being the creation of our E-initiative roadmap. The strides we have taken since beginning our ESG journey are a testament to the dedication of our team and the strong relationships we have with our tenants and operators, our shareholders, and the communities in which we live and work.”

Sabra prepared its 2021 Sustainability Report under the direction of its senior management team and Board. The Report details Sabra’s programs, policies and initiatives that support its ESG priorities of environmental stewardship, diversity, equity and inclusion, human capital management, protection of health, wellness and safety of its stakeholders, engagement and collaboration with its operators and tenants, cybersecurity, corporate governance and community service.

Key 2021 accomplishments in the report include:

  • Embarked on Sabra’s 6-pillar E-Initiative Roadmap of Measure, Identify, Initiate, Innovate, Validate and Replicate
  • Established core processes to begin measuring and assessing environmental metrics
  • Explored nontraditional investment opportunities with a focus on adaptive reuse projects
  • Established relationships with industry-leading scientific research organizations to accelerate studies on senior wellness
  • Became one of the first REITs to use WELL Health-Safety Ratings across its managed portfolio
  • Broadened its diversity, equity and inclusion recruitment and training initiatives

Sabra remains committed to furthering and expanding its ESG priorities and to continuing to provide periodic updates on its progress.

Sabra’s 2021 Sustainability Report is available on the company’s website at https://sabrahealth.com/about/esg/.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2022
