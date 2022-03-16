Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sabre Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SABR   US78573M1045

SABRE CORPORATION

(SABR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panel: The Future of Business and Corporate Travel and Technology's Impact

03/16/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Sabre SVP Global Agency Sales and Corporate Solutions Andy Finkelstein recently joined other travel industry leaders as part of an ITB Berlin Convention 2022 panel to discuss corporate travel and the role of technology.

The full 25-minute panel discussion is viewable at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECNRoz1Quxw

Panel Participants:

• Andy Finkelstein, SVP, Global Agency Sales & Corporate Solutions | Sabre

• Jannik Wässa, Managing Director | Comtravo

• Tristan Smith, Vice President Commercial | Egencia

• Lea Jordan, techtalk.travel (Moderation)

Disclaimer

Sabre Corporation published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 18:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SABRE CORPORATION
02:38pPANEL : The Future of Business and Corporate Travel and Technology's Impact
PU
03/14SABRE : Announces Refinancing of Term B Loans - Form 8-K
PU
03/14SABRE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Ob..
AQ
03/10Sabre Refinances Term B Loan
MT
03/09Sabre Corporation Announces Refinancing of Term B Loans
PR
03/09Sabre Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; Company elects Sean Menke Chair of t..
AQ
03/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Fading Slightly from Midday Peak
MT
03/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks, Chipmaker Rally in Markets Reversal
MT
03/08Sabre Names CEO Sean Menke as Board Chairman
MT
03/08SABRE : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SABRE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 450 M - -
Net income 2022 -433 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 103 M 3 103 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart SABRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sabre Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,59 $
Average target price 13,20 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean E. Menke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt Joseph Ekert President
Douglas E. Barnett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl Ivar Peterson Chairman
Joe DiFonzo Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABRE CORPORATION11.64%3 103
ADOBE INC.-25.64%198 897
WORKDAY INC.-18.95%55 576
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.36%47 078
AUTODESK, INC.-31.57%42 329
DATADOG, INC.-32.10%37 964