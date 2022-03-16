Panel: The Future of Business and Corporate Travel and Technology's Impact



Sabre SVP Global Agency Sales and Corporate Solutions Andy Finkelstein recently joined other travel industry leaders as part of an ITB Berlin Convention 2022 panel to discuss corporate travel and the role of technology.

The full 25-minute panel discussion is viewable at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECNRoz1Quxw

Panel Participants:

• Andy Finkelstein, SVP, Global Agency Sales & Corporate Solutions | Sabre

• Jannik Wässa, Managing Director | Comtravo

• Tristan Smith, Vice President Commercial | Egencia

• Lea Jordan, techtalk.travel (Moderation)